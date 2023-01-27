ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found With 500+ Child Porn Images, West Earl Twp. Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Adam Michael Lawr Shirk. Photo Credit: West Earl Township police department

A Lancaster County Man is accused of possessing and distributing hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities say.

Adam Michael Lawr Shirk, 33, of Akron, turned himself into the police, with his attorney present, on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., according to the West Earl Township police.

Police had been investigating Shirk since they received a cyber tip in the fall and executed a search warrant on Nov. 11, 2022.

Afterward, they forensically examined a laptop, tablet computer, and several cellphones they seized and found more than 500 images of child pornography, according to the release by the West Earl Township police.

Shirk has been charged with possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, dissemination of photographs/video of child sex acts, possession of obscene and other sexual materials, and manufacturing child pornography, the police say.

He received $50,000 cash bail with 10% as a result of his formal arraignment. According to court documents Shirk posted $5,000 bail on January 26 and is scheduled for a hearing on February 3.

