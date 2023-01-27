The time has almost come, folks. In just a few months, seniors will be packing up their apartments, saying their final goodbyes, and walking across the stage in the Bryce Jordan Center. With so much to do and see in Happy Valley, it can be hard to cram it all into just four years. Creating a bucket list can hold you accountable and ensure you make the most of your time at Dear Old State.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO