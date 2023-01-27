Read full article on original website
Penn State Hoops Eyeing March With Latest Momentum Shift
Thirty-point leads don’t happen often. Especially coming off of a 20-point road loss, 30-point leads are tough to manufacture. However, midway through the second half of Penn State men’s basketball’s Sunday matchup with Michigan, Micah Shrewsberry’s lineup was leading by 32 and in the midst of an 18-0 run.
Penn State Hoops Controls Michigan 83-61
Penn State men’s basketball (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) took care of business in a dominating fashion against Michigan (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) by a final score of 83-61 on Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. It was an all-around team effort for the Nittany Lions as four of...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls Three Spots In Latest USCHO Poll
Penn State men’s hockey fell to No. 9 in the latest USCHO Poll. The move to No. 9 comes after the Nittany Lions got swept by Michigan in Ann Arbor over the weekend. Guy Gadowsky’s team was blown out 7-3 in game one, with Liam Souliere being pulled in favor of Noah Grannan after conceding four goals. Penn State got out to a 3-0 lead in game two but ultimately blew a 4-2 third-period lead to lose 5-4 in humiliating fashion.
Penn State Women’s Hockey Overpowers Lindenwood 6-3
Penn State women’s hockey (20-8-2, 10-1-1 CHA) took down Lindenwood (3-24-0, 3-10-0 CHA) 6-3 during Saturday’s senior night at Pegula Ice Arena. Coming off a Friday night victory, the Nittany Lions had to work for a win for their seniors. After falling behind two goals early, Penn State had a strong second period which led the team to victory. Senior transfer Eleri MacKay scored the game-winning goal in the third period.
Penn State Football Graduate Assistant Deion Barnes Promoted To Analyst Role
Once a Nittany Lion, always a Nittany Lion. Penn State football head coach James Franklin made another change to his coaching staff by promoting Deion Barnes to the program’s offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator. Barnes previously served as a graduate assistant and assistant defensive line coach under John Scott...
10 Questions With Nittany Lion Michael McDermott
You know him, and you love him. The Nittany Lion is as vital to the essence of Penn State as blue and white, Old Main, and the “We Are” chant. Despite the Nittany Lion’s appearances at every sporting event and most large events on campus, the true identity of the Lion remained a secret up until it was revealed during Penn State football’s matchup against Michigan State this past year.
Staff Picks: Onward State’s Class Of 2023 Senior Year Bucket List
The time has almost come, folks. In just a few months, seniors will be packing up their apartments, saying their final goodbyes, and walking across the stage in the Bryce Jordan Center. With so much to do and see in Happy Valley, it can be hard to cram it all into just four years. Creating a bucket list can hold you accountable and ensure you make the most of your time at Dear Old State.
[Photo Story] Penn State Wrestling Downs Iowa In Highly Anticipated BJC Dual
No. 1 Penn State wrestling took care of Iowa Friday night with an exciting 23-14 win over No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center. It was a close matchup until the final bout, and the win marked head coach Cael Sanderson’s 100th career Big Ten victory. Onward State...
Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Jill Jennings Signs With Club De Fútbol Pachuca
Jill Jennings is taking her professional soccer career internationally. The former Penn State women’s soccer captain and center-back signed with Club de Fútbol Pachuca Femenil in Hidalgo, Mexico, as announced by the team Friday. Club de Fútbol Pachuca Femenil competes in the Liga MX Femenil league against 17...
Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row
Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
