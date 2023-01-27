Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
Animal show held at Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People came from near and far to showcase their rounding skills during the Fired Up team rounding at the Equine Center at the Fairgrounds. Paris of horse riders galloped through the dirt as they tried to wrangle in calves. Just across the way was the rabbit extravaganza, allowing kids to enter […]
WLBT
A new disc sport emerges in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard of disc golf or ultimate frisbee, but there’s a new flying disc sport on the radar and it originated right here in Mississippi; DiscHoops. “It’s like a cross between basketball and ultimate frisbee. So, if you like either of those sports,...
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
WLBT
Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” will make a stop at Brandon Amphitheater on August 13. The 36-city tour kicks off in Syracuse, New York on June 15. Produced by Live Nation, special guests throughout the tour include...
New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
WLBT
Jackson State reportedly hires new offensive coordinator
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University appears to have hired its new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach and former JSU football player, T.C. Taylor. The new haul of coaching hires has been kept quiet by Coach Taylor and the university, unlike the recruiting trail with his trademark “Stand By” tweets alerting Tigers fans of high school recruits or transfers committing to #PlayforTC.
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, January 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of...
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
vicksburgnews.com
Jefferson County girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 win over Hazlehurst
Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 on Friday in their pink out game against Hazlehurst. Jaliyah Pree led the Lady Tigers with 29 points and Tre’Kayla O’Quinn put up 12 points. S. Clark and D.Banks both scored two points and while Clark and India both hit a free throw.
$9 million in grants awarded to Mississippi student success programs
The Office of Postsecondary Education at the United States Department of Education recently awarded the Jackson State University Student Success unit more than $9 million in grants for six new programs and one continuing program to serve low-income first-generation middle school, high school and college students. The programs align with the university’s strategic plan to increase the number of students completing secondary, postsecondary and post-baccalaureate degrees.
WLBT
Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant home near the Ross Barnett Reservoir went up in flames early Monday. It happened around 4 a.m. on Fannin Landing Circle in Rankin County. WLBT was told that no one was inside when the fire broke out. First responders remained on the scene for...
Merit Health Central CEO, like many of its services, exits for the suburbs
Merit Health Central’s chief executive officer David Henry is leaving the south Jackson hospital to take the helm at Merit Health Madison following the reduction and relocation of many of the hospital’s services to the company’s suburban facilities like Merit Health River Oaks. He began in the new role Monday. When reached by phone last […]
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
WLBT
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
WAPT
Large sinkhole poses safety issue for a south Jackson neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. — A sinkhole that is being called large enough for someone to fall into is causing unrest for south Jackson residents. “Somebody need to come do something about this. It’s dangerous, that’s very deep,” said Meadow Lane resident Krystal Nichols. The sinkhole has sat...
Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
Comments / 0