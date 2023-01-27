Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Early Super Bowl Leans, NBA Check-In, and Tuesday-Night Best Bets
The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at the conference championship games (1:00) and then look ahead to the Super Bowl and share their leans and strategies for betting (12:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss the problems with load management (32:00) before previewing Tuesday night’s action (37:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets of the night (47:00).
Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions
I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
Kings-Timberwolves Takeaways, the Magic Are Special, and a Wild Weekend of NBA Story Lines
Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the fun game between the Kings and Timberwolves (01:15). They discuss how much fun a potential playoff match would be between the two teams and debate whether the T-wolves’ better play as of late will continue once Karl-Anthony Towns returns. The Magic are showing glimpses of becoming something special, and Bennedict Mathurin is making his case for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year (11:40). Also, the guys look back at some of the story lines that happened over the weekend, including the missed foul call on LeBron James (27:35), Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Reddit controversy (41:55), Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (51:44), and Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points in 30 minutes (56:53). They wrap up the episode with the latest trade rumors (01:03:00).
College Prospect Progress Reports: Is Emoni Bates a Legit Pro? Has Gradey Dick Improved His D Enough? And Much More.
KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the progress of several prospects, beginning with Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates (01:32). After discussing his fun play style, they debate if he has shown enough outside of his offensive talent to be drafted. Next, they discuss the NBA potential of Purdue big man Zach Edey (20:38) and debate if Kansas’s Gradey Dick can become a passable defender at the next level (30:03). Also, they discuss Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and his shooting ability before diving into this week’s Wemby update (35:22).
Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT. (6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse. (15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
In Hiring Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos Double Down
The Denver Broncos’ long and haphazard search for a new head coach finally came to an end Tuesday, as NFL insiders reported that the team had come to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a deal to acquire Sean Payton. This has been a convoluted process, and it...
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
With the Eagles on a magical Super Bowl run, Sheil had to call up Philly sports media legend Ray Didinger to get his perspective on this year’s Eagles team. Sheil and Ray bounce from discussing whether this is the best Eagles team we’ve ever seen during Ray’s time covering the Birds to the evolution of Jalen Hurts as a QB and Nick Sirianni as a head coach.
Questions About the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl After the NFC and AFC Championships
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones recap the NFC and AFC championships and share questions they have about the Eagles and Chiefs as they look ahead to their Super Bowl matchup. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Subscribe: Spotify.
‘Higher Learning’: Live With Thought Warriors
Finally! In the podcast’s first live event, Van and Rachel host a screening of Netflix’s You People, followed by a Q&A with listeners about the film (:46), the Emmanuel Acho situation (11:32), and watching the NFL after the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick (31:41).
Sean Payton Has Adapted Before—and He’ll Have to Do So Again With the Broncos
There’s still one game left in this NFL cycle, but we’ve already got our first big trade of the offseason. Sean Payton will reportedly become the head coach of the Broncos after Denver sent a 2023 first-round pick (the 29th overall, which came over in the Bradley Chubb deal) and a 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans in exchange for Payton and a 2024 third-round selection.
The Broncos Hire Sean Payton, and the Texans Tap DeMeco Ryans
Nora and Lindsay recap the breaking news of Sean Payton returning to coach the Denver Broncos, and the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins.
“He’s the Best Midfielder in the World!” Ben and Goldbridge’s Team of the Season So Far
We have a special episode for you guys this week! As this weekend had no Premier League fixtures, Mark and I have joined forces to select our Team of the Season so far! Get down in the comments below with your Teams of the Season and see how they compared to ours!
The Rock NOT Wrestling at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, the Cody Rhodes Backlash Is Heating Up!
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:. The Rock’s potential appearance at ‘WrestleMania’ in a non-wrestling role (6:03) Kofi Kingston’s thoughts on “KofiMania” (11:24) Seth Rollins wanting FTR back in WWE (16:08) Response to the ‘Cheap...
Eli Manning on the Super Bowl and His Advice for the Kelce Brothers
Kevin is joined by Eli Manning to get his thoughts on the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, his take on which NFL city he’s most hated in, and his advice for the Kelce brothers about facing your sibling in an NFL game (0:41). Then, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly joins to discuss what he’s seen so far at the Senior Bowl, talk about the NFL draft, and share his best dad content recommendations (11:03).
Championship Chaos, Ref Debacles, and the NFL’s Stupidity
We recap the NFL’s championship Sunday, beginning with the Bengals-Chiefs game, and debate if these two teams are now truly rivals. Also, we discuss the late flag on Joseph Ossai that put the Chiefs in position to hit the game-winning field goal and what went wrong for Joe Burrow. The 49ers’ Brock Purdy injured his elbow, and then backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion as the Eagles won the battle in the trenches and blew out the Niners. Has the championship window closed for San Francisco? Despite Purdy’s injury, we explain why he is this weekend’s biggest winner while the Empire State Building is the biggest loser.
