Connecticut science teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year

A teacher from Connecticut is one of five finalists being considered for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

The award is the country's highest recognition to honor teachers in the United States.

Carolyn Kielma is a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School and was named Connecticut's Teacher of the Year.

A graduate in the newest Port Authority class received the same badge number as his father who died from a 9/11-related illness.

According to a release from Gov. Ned Lamont's office, "Ms. Kielma has taught her love of science to students in Connecticut since 2002. For the last 15 years, she has taught biology, biotechnology and forensics, environmental science, anatomy and physiology, and the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) class at Bristol Eastern High School. Since earning a bachelor of science degree in biology from Susquehanna University and a master of science degree in secondary education from the University of New Haven, Ms. Kielma has found her greatest reward comes from the successes of her students - not just in science, but in life."

"I'm ready to work with my teacher colleagues across all disciplines and all grade levels, all states and territories, to reform policy and practice that continues to promote equity and inclusion while providing opportunities for all of our scholars to be successful," Kielma said during a news conference.

The last time a teacher from Connecticut was named teacher of the year was 2016. Representative Jahana Hayes was chosen for the honor when she was a teacher at Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News