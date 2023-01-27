ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut science teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARSdw_0kSrSwfo00

A teacher from Connecticut is one of five finalists being considered for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

The award is the country's highest recognition to honor teachers in the United States.

Carolyn Kielma is a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School and was named Connecticut's Teacher of the Year.

MORE NEWS: Port Authority Police Department recruit receives late father's badge numbers at graduation ceremony

A graduate in the newest Port Authority class received the same badge number as his father who died from a 9/11-related illness.

According to a release from Gov. Ned Lamont's office, "Ms. Kielma has taught her love of science to students in Connecticut since 2002. For the last 15 years, she has taught biology, biotechnology and forensics, environmental science, anatomy and physiology, and the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) class at Bristol Eastern High School. Since earning a bachelor of science degree in biology from Susquehanna University and a master of science degree in secondary education from the University of New Haven, Ms. Kielma has found her greatest reward comes from the successes of her students - not just in science, but in life."

"I'm ready to work with my teacher colleagues across all disciplines and all grade levels, all states and territories, to reform policy and practice that continues to promote equity and inclusion while providing opportunities for all of our scholars to be successful," Kielma said during a news conference.

The last time a teacher from Connecticut was named teacher of the year was 2016. Representative Jahana Hayes was chosen for the honor when she was a teacher at Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 19

Ya Der Hey!
4d ago

That's not a "science" teacher. That's the leftists woke version of the science of the week stance taken by the propagandist media.

Reply(2)
22
Darkstar86
4d ago

So she's a political activist trying to push ideologies onto children. As a science teacher she pushes political agendas, she said it herself. Her science probably consists of sexual confusion training, ever changing standards to meet some silly intersectionality spectrum delusional activism and of course trust in the science of vaccines, masks, and the manipulation of a man-made virus for political control.

Reply
12
Carol Raccio
4d ago

Political ! Unfit to be a teacher of morals , sex and good advice ! More wacky then teacher ! CRT ABSOLUTELY !

Reply
8
Related
WTNH

New funding to help college students financially in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of higher education is always increasing. But now, Connecticut officials are making an effort to keep costs affordable for families across the state. New funding from Congress is expected to increase aid for students that receive Pell Grants, as these students often experience greater financial burdens. Federal Pell Grants […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

PROUD Academy Comes Out For New School

The nation’s first Black openly gay state official met the organizers of what hopes to become the first LGBTQ-centered private school in Connecticut — and one of only a handful in the country. Their message about being ​“firsts” in an era of anti-gay backlash was identical and impassioned:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Transform Connecticut: ‘A Thoughtful, Strategic Plan’

Why did almost half the members of the General Assembly pledge support for CBIA’s Transform Connecticut policy solutions?. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) said he looked at the 12-point policy recommendations and “saw a really thoughtful, strategic plan.”. Speaking at CBIA’s Jan. 19 Economic Summit +...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday

Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy