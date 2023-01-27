ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon law enforcement agencies react to the killing of Tyre Nichols

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement from all over Oregon has issued statements regarding the killing of Tyre Nichols and the bodycam video that shows the actions of the officers in Memphis. Agencies and law enforcement councils say they were appalled by what they saw in the video that was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Legacy Mount Hood birth center to close

GRESHAM, Ore. — Starting in March, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center says it will no longer operate a birth center for delivering babies. In a statement to KATU News, it said the date is tentatively set for March 17. Pregnant patients who arrive at the emergency department will be...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland gas prices again on the rise due to refinery issues

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices have spiked in Portland yet again. According to GasBuddy.com, prices in the Portland area rose 7.1 cents a gallon from last week, with the average cost of a gallon of gas coming in at $3.86. Prices around Portland are unchanged compared to a month...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

2023 Portland Winter Light Festival

The Portland Winter Light Festival returns the next two weekends for its eighth year! The free event features dynamic art sites in the city center and pop-up art installations throughout Portland. Alisha Sullivan Executive Director of Willamette Light Brigade and Portland Winter Light Festival joined us to share this year’s highlights.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man arrested for blocking MAX trains and allegedly swinging wine bottle

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning at a TriMet transit station, officers arrested a man for blocking trains, yelling at people, and swinging a wine bottle around. Portland Police say 35-year-old Charles Kinyanjui swung the bottle at a TriMet supervisor before officers tried to arrest him. Officers used force...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders gather at Dawson Park, demand an end to police brutality

Portland, ORE — Cold and windy weather did not stop Portlanders from demonstrating on Saturday. A group of people gathered at Dawson park with signs and speeches to share their message demanding an end to police brutality. "We're here to bring attention to the brutal police murder of Tyre...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
PORTLAND, OR

