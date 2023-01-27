Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
KATU.com
ODOT continues to clear rockslide on the Siletz Highway, one lane of travel open at night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Work continues to clear a rockslide on Oregon 229, the Siletz Highway, in the Oregon Coast Range. ODOT will open one lane for traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night. The road will close again at 8 a.m. each day until they can remove...
KATU.com
Washington, Multnomah Counties open emergency shelters ahead of cold weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington County opened two severe weather shelters Saturday afternoon. The two shelters, one located in Hillsboro and the other in Beaverton, will remain open for 24 hours throughout the severe cold forecasted. The Salvation Army Building – 1440 SE 21st Avenue, Hillsboro. Beaverton Community Center...
KATU.com
Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe
OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
KATU.com
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
KATU.com
Driver smashes into bus stop after failing to navigate 'roundabout' in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, a driver failed to drive around the roundabout at Northeast Glisan and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. At 2:30 a.m., the minivan crashed into the bus stop, smashing glass, and sending parts of the bus stop into the street. Police say the minivan caught...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle blaze in residential building under construction, Monday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire Monday morning near Southeast 86th and Stark in Portland. Crews say when they got there, flames were coming from a second-story unit and firefighters were able to extinguish it. Officials say the building was under...
KATU.com
Oregon law enforcement agencies react to the killing of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement from all over Oregon has issued statements regarding the killing of Tyre Nichols and the bodycam video that shows the actions of the officers in Memphis. Agencies and law enforcement councils say they were appalled by what they saw in the video that was...
KATU.com
Portland Police: Pedestrian killed in Lents Neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a 64-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in the Lents Neighborhood on January 23. PAST COVERAGE | Pedestrian advocates say more needs to be done after latest death. Mary L. Mark was hit by a Toyota Camry just after 3...
KATU.com
Legacy Mount Hood birth center to close
GRESHAM, Ore. — Starting in March, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center says it will no longer operate a birth center for delivering babies. In a statement to KATU News, it said the date is tentatively set for March 17. Pregnant patients who arrive at the emergency department will be...
KATU.com
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
KATU.com
Portland gas prices again on the rise due to refinery issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices have spiked in Portland yet again. According to GasBuddy.com, prices in the Portland area rose 7.1 cents a gallon from last week, with the average cost of a gallon of gas coming in at $3.86. Prices around Portland are unchanged compared to a month...
KATU.com
2023 Portland Winter Light Festival
The Portland Winter Light Festival returns the next two weekends for its eighth year! The free event features dynamic art sites in the city center and pop-up art installations throughout Portland. Alisha Sullivan Executive Director of Willamette Light Brigade and Portland Winter Light Festival joined us to share this year’s highlights.
KATU.com
Man arrested for blocking MAX trains and allegedly swinging wine bottle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning at a TriMet transit station, officers arrested a man for blocking trains, yelling at people, and swinging a wine bottle around. Portland Police say 35-year-old Charles Kinyanjui swung the bottle at a TriMet supervisor before officers tried to arrest him. Officers used force...
KATU.com
Search for missing boater along the North Fork of the Lewis River called off for the night
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to a water incident on the North Fork of the Lewis River. A boater called 911 and reported that he had found a small boat capsized on the river. The caller stated they had found one...
KATU.com
Portlanders gather at Dawson Park, demand an end to police brutality
Portland, ORE — Cold and windy weather did not stop Portlanders from demonstrating on Saturday. A group of people gathered at Dawson park with signs and speeches to share their message demanding an end to police brutality. "We're here to bring attention to the brutal police murder of Tyre...
KATU.com
3rd major crash along Highway 224 near Eagle Creek sends one to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Clackamas Fire crews were dispatched to a head-on crash on Highway 224 near Eagle Creek. Officials say one person had to be removed from a vehicle and was taken by LifeFlight to a local hospital. Eight days ago, another serious crash...
KATU.com
Clark County investigating Friday night homicide at Sunnyside Motel
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies from Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at a Southwest Washington motel. Just after 9 p.m., Friday, a caller to 911 reported a disturbance in a room at the Sunnyside Motel. Deputies responded and found two males in the room who...
KATU.com
Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
KATU.com
Clark Co. deputies called to 2 crashes in 2 hours, both involving reckless driving: report
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Clark County deputies were called to a pair of crashes within two hours on Saturday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office said the drivers involved may have been driving recklessly ahead of both collisions. The first crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. along NE...
