Norman E. Wollbrink, 91, of Sutter, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy, Illinois. Norman was born on May 17, 1931, in Sutter, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Jennie (Buckert) Wollbrink. He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949, and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1954. He was honorably discharged. Norman was united in marriage to Joyce Mae Waechter on March 15, 1958, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy, Illinois. She survives.

