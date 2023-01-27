Read full article on original website
County mulls $3 increase in mil levy
LEE COUNTY – What was planned as a brief budget update Monday turned into a debate about what the county’s budget director called, “the budget from hell”. The Lee County Board of Supervisors talked in depth about possible levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 during a workshop following an added Board of Supervisors' meeting Monday morning.
City Council to weigh in on Old Fort Tuesday
FORT MADISON – Fort Madison city officials will take a closer look at options for the Old Fort at a special meeting Tuesday night in Fort Madison. City officials announced just over a week ago that they would be closing the replica on the city’s riverfront as safety concerns mounted over the condition of the 38-year-old facility.
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Norman E. Wollbrink, 91, Sutter
Norman E. Wollbrink, 91, of Sutter, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy, Illinois. Norman was born on May 17, 1931, in Sutter, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Jennie (Buckert) Wollbrink. He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949, and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1954. He was honorably discharged. Norman was united in marriage to Joyce Mae Waechter on March 15, 1958, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy, Illinois. She survives.
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Bonnie J. Diercks, 92, Burlington
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM, with an Eastern Star Service following on February 3, 2023 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The memorial service for Mrs. Diercks will be 3:00 PM Friday, February 3, 2023,...
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Donald James Bush, 82, Nauvoo
His body has been entrusted to the Schmitz-Banks and Beals Funeral Home for cremation. Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, with family meeting with friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Lady Hounds piling up wins
BURLINGTON – Camille Kruse poured in 21 points and Molly Knipe added 10 as the seniors led Fort Madison to a 55-38 win over Burlington Notre Dame in an early Saturday matchup. Notre Dame jumped out to a quick 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Fort...
Nikes clamp down on Fort Madison boys
BURLINGTON – Leif Boeding led Fort Madison with 14 points and Hunter Cresswell had 11 as the Bloodhounds lost 63-48 to Burlington Notre Dame on Saturday in Burlington. Fort Madison got down early by six, but closed the gap to tie things at 10 going into the second period.
