Read full article on original website
kempo480
4d ago
sad but atleast this man said he did wrong. always double check before leaving. hope he gets out sooner . best of luck to you.
Reply
6
Christopher Bringardner
3d ago
people get put in jail daily for this, there is really nothing anybody can do about it once you are caught. should someone really own a weapon if they forgot where they put it? I don't think so. I know where all my weapons are all the time.
Reply(1)
6
Dan Duran
4d ago
That's to bad, its important to know and understand/respect the laws in other countries before going. Ask Brittany Griner
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Deadly shooting leads to human smuggling bust at El Mirage home, police say
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people, including a teen boy, have been arrested after a deadly shooting led to the discovery of human smuggling at an El Mirage home on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., a group of four armed people broke into a home near...
1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
East Valley Tribune
QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign
A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
edglentoday.com
Arizona Methamphetamine Distributor Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments. Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised...
AZFamily
Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges after video captures them beating cuffed suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a grand jury has chosen not to indict two officers that allegedly used excessive force in the arrest of a suspect who shot at them at a west Phoenix convenience store last October. Arizona’s Family previously reported that Phoenix...
Quarrel over suspected pot use prompts domestic-violence related charges
A Maricopa man was arrested on Jan. 21 after an argument with a woman in which the man is accused of destroying a door in a home, a wooden chip […] This post Quarrel over suspected pot use prompts domestic-violence related charges appeared first on InMaricopa.
AZFamily
Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
AZFamily
Buckeye woman one of three killed in Los Angeles neighborhood shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP & CBS News) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion-dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
AZFamily
3-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died after overdosing on fentanyl in Apache Junction on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue, where police say a three-year-old boy took at least one fentanyl pill, and his family rushed him to the hospital. The boy was treated with Narcan but had to be airlifted to another hospital. He was put on life support but later died, investigators said.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sanctuary offers to take in tiger cub that was found in home
The tiger cub, according to police, was found in a home in Phoenix. In addition, other exotic animals were also found inside the home. A person has been arrested in connection with the tiger cub's keeping. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
North Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills man after fight breaks out, police say
PHOENIX - A man is dead after police say a homeowner shot and killed him when a fight broke out inside his north Phoenix home. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive. "Early information indicates the homeowner was inside his residence...
'I instantly went into panic mode': Valley pet owner watched burglar steal her two dogs
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social...
AZFamily
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Civil rights attorney weighs in on video showing beating death of Tyre Nichols. Attorney Ben Taylor talks about what he saw in the videos and why the now-former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in of Tyre Nichols' death. New function on CBP One App helps migrants with the...
Comments / 36