Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 36

kempo480
4d ago

sad but atleast this man said he did wrong. always double check before leaving. hope he gets out sooner . best of luck to you.

Christopher Bringardner
3d ago

people get put in jail daily for this, there is really nothing anybody can do about it once you are caught. should someone really own a weapon if they forgot where they put it? I don't think so. I know where all my weapons are all the time.

Dan Duran
4d ago

That's to bad, its important to know and understand/respect the laws in other countries before going. Ask Brittany Griner

