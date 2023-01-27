1+1 Giveaway: Todd Gregson teaches kids how to plant, grow and harvest their own produce with a hydroponics garden

Read full article on original website
“We bring the sparkle to the Stock Show!” Two ladies work together to dazzle up some clothing
Doreen Cooper from the Kathleen’s Boutique and Taynger Borninkhof from Glam Gringa are friends and work together by bringing some sparkle and shine to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Operating in Spearfish, Doreen from a storefront and Taynger from a mobile boutique, the two make fun, sparkly...
Competition heats up at the Black Hills Stock Show for the annual chili cook-off
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the stock show and rodeo well underway in Rapid City, attendees gathered near the ice arena on Sunday for a nearly 30-year mainstay: the chili cook-off. Ten participants put their best recipes forward for the public and contest judges to try Head Chili Wrangler Jay Murphy explains, vying for theirs to be the best.
Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick are the 2023 Artists in Residence at the Sanford Underground Research Facility
LEAD, S.D. — The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) has selected Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick as the 2023 SURF Artists-in-Residence (AiR). A collaborative artist team working together since the early 1980s, Kahn and Selesnick combine photography, sculpture, costume, and installation art to create scenes that evoke a sense of otherworldliness.
Do you know what sheep dog trials are?
RAPID CITY, S.D – It was All American Sheep Day at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Monday, January 30! As part of it, there were sheep dog trials going on all day. Basically, sheep dog trials are a way to test the abilities of a sheep dog and its handler. They’re timed events with a five-minute limit. The handler and dog start in a circle painted in the dirt. Time starts when the last sheep is out, the gate is closed, and the dog can leave the circle.
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
Parking and access adjusted as two major projects begin in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public about two major projects that are beginning construction Monday and will include adjustments to parking and access. Downtown Parking Structure. Effective Monday, and until further notice, contractors will be working on the south side of the first and...
Check out Rapid City’s new logo
RAPID CITY, SD – The City’s Legal and Finance Committee will take up formal discussion of approving a City logo at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting – the next step in a detailed 18-month process to develop the City’s first-ever logo and marketing brand. A hearing on approving the new city logo is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.
Basketball Roundup: Stevens edges Huron, Central falls to No. 3 Mitchell
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens hosted the Huron Tigers on Saturday in boys basketball. The Raiders won the closely contested game with a 54-51 victory over the Tigers. Dayler Segrist led the Raiders with 13 points followed by Caden Dowling with 11 points. Reilyn Zavesky from Huron...
