The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
Sacramento community leaders call for changes to law enforcement culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month has amplified calls for reform in the culture of law enforcement. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder back in 2020, for example, some people called to defund the police. Others pushed for more focus on community-based mental health crisis response teams.
Prominent museums and cultural centers that sit along a stretch of the Sacramento River
(KTXL) — Sacramento prides itself on the high number of museums, galleries, historical places and cultural centers that are in the city. Along the city’s namesake waterway, the Sacramento River, there are a number of museums and cultural centers located in a 2-mile stretch from where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet to just south of […]
$1M available to Sacramento community organizations for 'high-need' area projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials are calling for community-based organizations to help develop 10 previously approved projects across North and South Sacramento. Up to $1 million in Measure U funding will be made available to organizations applying to help launch these projects. The purpose of the projects involve youth...
ijpr.org
Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks
Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
SacRT to close some light rail stations in phases as it awaits modern train cars
(KTXL) — Sacramento’s public transportation system SacRT is closing several light rail stations the first weekend of February in order to remodel a station that will meet the requirements of the system’s new trains that are being built. •Video Above: Sacramento laundromat provides free services to people in need SacRT will remodel the 59th St. […]
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
Experts weigh-in on what they think contributed to actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols beating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The video release of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers after a traffic stop is leading to greater discussion about what could have caused the officers to react the way they did. Some believe it’s the culture of police departments, while others...
Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center
STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
John Burris, famed civil rights attorney who represented Rodney King, calls for oversight of special units
OAKLAND, Calif. — “These special units can be outrageously out of control…”. Famed civil rights attorney John Burris is calling for more oversight of special police units following the beating death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “This level of brutality is just unacceptable, and a...
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police. Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers. “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police
About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
Roseville Electric customers to start seeing 8% surcharge on utility bills
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Feb. 1, Roseville Electric customers will start seeing an 8% energy surcharge on their utility bills. This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to an already-approved 3% increase that started in January, so customers will be seeing an 11% increase. "For a residential customer, to...
