Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento community leaders call for changes to law enforcement culture

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month has amplified calls for reform in the culture of law enforcement. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder back in 2020, for example, some people called to defund the police. Others pushed for more focus on community-based mental health crisis response teams.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ijpr.org

Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks

Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova. The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There were...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police

About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
