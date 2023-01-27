ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

ABC10

San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after being shot and crashing into a building overnight, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded to reports that someone was shot on the 4500 block of Feather River Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into an office building. A man was inside the car and had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital but died.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice

LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it. Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Stockton little league fundraising after storm causes $15k in damage

STOCKTON, Calif. — Without power, water, sewer services and a scoreboard, tryouts and sign-ups are well underway at Stockton's Sundown Little League. This year, however, the pre-season sign-ups are ending in a new way with some prospective players trading gloves and bats for wheelbarrows and shovels. Just under two...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly car-to-car shooting along I-5 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is facing murder charges after a deadly car-to-car shooting on I-5 in Stockton. It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. on northbound I-5 and March Lane. Upon arrival CHP officers found a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside and one of the rear passengers had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Update | Tracy police say officers shot 17-year-old wielding knife

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department officials say detectives are launching an investigation after an officer shot a 17-year-old Friday afternoon. Police say it happened around at 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Mosswood and Foxtail Way. Multiple calls were made to police regarding "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a man...
TRACY, CA
