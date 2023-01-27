Read full article on original website
San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center
STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
New Downtown Stockton event aims to support small businesses, encourage connections
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new event in Stockton is aiming to mix local pride and support for small businesses while bringing positive activities downtown. For Alexis Jones, a Stockton native and the event's main coordinator, "Small Business Sundays" are about more than sales. "If you are a small business...
Council on American-Islamic Relations calls for independent investigation after Tracy teen shot by police
TRACY, Calif. — The Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and members of the community are calling for an independent, transparent investigation hours after a teenager was shot by a Tracy Police Department officer Friday. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the area of...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
Fresno Co. coroner seeks relatives of man who previously lived in Stockton
FRESNO, Calif. — Officials are trying to find the relatives of a man who recently passed away at a Fresno hospital. The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office released an image of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. However, few details are actually known about him. Officials have only said that he previously lived in Stockton, Calexico and Mexico.
Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after being shot and crashing into a building overnight, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded to reports that someone was shot on the 4500 block of Feather River Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into an office building. A man was inside the car and had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital but died.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice
LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
Near 400-unit affordable housing project could be leased up by fall 2024
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 400-units of affordable housing is due in Elk Grove around fall of 2024. The Poppy Grove apartments broke ground mid-January, marking construction for the city's largest affordable housing development so far. It's 387 units with 14 buildings across 16 acres. "It may be the...
Police: Woman's death in Stockton fire being investigated as homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. — UPDATE: The death of a 63-year-old woman in a Stockton house fire is now being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way around 5:30 a.m. to help the fire department with crowd control. Firefighters...
Dog tags, military medals among stolen items found in Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a Lodi woman accused of stealing mail, military medals and dog tags, officials with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. On Jan. 19, deputies found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs unconscious in the...
Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser
LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it. Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.
Stockton little league fundraising after storm causes $15k in damage
STOCKTON, Calif. — Without power, water, sewer services and a scoreboard, tryouts and sign-ups are well underway at Stockton's Sundown Little League. This year, however, the pre-season sign-ups are ending in a new way with some prospective players trading gloves and bats for wheelbarrows and shovels. Just under two...
Man arrested after deadly car-to-car shooting along I-5 in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is facing murder charges after a deadly car-to-car shooting on I-5 in Stockton. It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. on northbound I-5 and March Lane. Upon arrival CHP officers found a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside and one of the rear passengers had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Woman allegedly tried to ram deputy's car during San Joaquin Co. chase
LOCKEFORD, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen car came to a fiery end near Lockeford Wednesday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported. Deputies say they tried to stop a stolen car near Highway 99 Frontage Road and Morse Road in...
Update | Tracy police say officers shot 17-year-old wielding knife
TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department officials say detectives are launching an investigation after an officer shot a 17-year-old Friday afternoon. Police say it happened around at 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Mosswood and Foxtail Way. Multiple calls were made to police regarding "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a man...
