Charlotte, NC

Commercial break-ins in 2022 up from previous year, CMPD says

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A burglar broke into the Cyrus Childhood Academy on West Boulevard late Monday or early Tuesday.

“We’ve been in this space for so long, never any issues, never, ever,” said Erma Mason, 70, the director of the daycare center. “It’s really like the community looks out for us. Really, they do, so I was stunned.”

Mason called the police to report the break-in, and she has not been the only one to report similar crimes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said commercial burglaries have increased.

In 2021, there were 1,603 commercial break-ins, according to CMPD stats.

In 2022, that number increased to 2,067, an increase of 29%.

Police said owners can protect themselves by improving lighting around the business at entrances, exits and parking lots.

Alarms and camera systems are also important.

“This is our safe haven for our children and our families and for someone to come in and felt it was OK to be in this space, touching things, that’s not OK,” Mason said. “That is absolutely not OK.”

