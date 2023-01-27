Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Exclusive: Global CEO survey from SoftBank shows hiring and retention challenges easing
Hiring and retaining people for high-growth tech companies has become easier as economic conditions have changed, new insights from a global survey of CEOs show. Why it matters: The findings are the latest indication that the tech sector is undergoing a massive talent reshuffling. Driving the news: More than 70%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Small Business Lending Platform Launched by Sunflower Bank with Assistance from Smartbiz
Sunflower Bank, N.A. announced the launch of a new small business lending platform in partnership with SmartBiz, the AI-powered small business financing platform. Through a new end-to-end online portal, small businesses in Sunflower Bank, N.A.’s branch footprint now “have access to a streamlined process to apply for conventional small business loans from $25,000-$350,000.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Stripe Is Reportedly Looking into Launching an IPO
Stripe Inc., which is one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable Fintechs, is reportedly getting closer to what might be one of the largest public-market entries in recent times. Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison told company workers that the firm’s executives set a goal of taking the Fintech firm public or allowing workers to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the coming year, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by the WSJ).
TechCrunch
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
About one-third of the purchase price is payable over a two-year period, subject to certain undisclosed conditions. And, if one undisclosed milestone in particular is met within the next 12 months, Marqeta said it will pay an additional $52 million for the startup, bringing the total acquisition price to $275 million.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
China's government is buying Alibaba and Tencent shares that give the Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, report says
The Chinese government is buying shares in Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies, according to the Financial Times. The stakes usually involve a 1% holding and are known as "special management shares." This gives China's Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, the report said. The Chinese government is...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Penn Community Bank Recognized for Commitment to Equitable, Inclusive Banking
Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, announced that its Access Checking account has once again been certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2023–2024).
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Introduces New Unified Account and Latest API Version
On January 6, 2023, Okcoin launched its new Unified Account and API v5 (they skipped v4 since some of their users consider the number “4” bad luck). Okcoin is excited to share “this upgraded, more seamless trading experience with a select group of users.”. Over the next...
TechCrunch
Eazy Digital helps Southeast Asia’s small insurers digitize their operations
The Bangkok-based startup announced today it has raised $850,000 in an oversubscribed seed round led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club. Eazy Digital was founded last year by Haprem Doowa and Maethavee Sukul. Doowa was previously co-founder and CEO of...
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
crowdfundinsider.com
Worldline Introduces Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a More Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a key player focused on payments services, announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially “keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.”. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is “in line with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Federal Reserve Board Policy Statement Cautions on Crypto Activity within Banks
The legal frameworks applicable to national banks, insured state banks, and uninsured state banks can result in differences in the scope of allowed activities depending on the type of entity, according to the US Federal Reserve. Regardless of this discrepancy, the Fed will be certain to apply the “same limitations on activities, including novel banking activities, such as crypto-asset-related activities.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Renewed Interest in Digital Assets as Largest Inflows Occur Since Last July Driven by Bitcoin
After months of diminished interest, interest in digital asset investment products picked up last week, according to Coinshares. The report states that digital asset investments experienced a $117 million inflow last week, the largest since July 2022. At the same time, total assets under management (AuM) rose to $28 billion, up 43% from the November 2022 lows.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech UK Report: Funding Sinks in 2022
A new report indicates that Fintech funding declined in 2022 as the sector was impacted by a challenging market. According to Tracxn, private Fintech firms in the UK raised a total of $11.2 billion in 2022, a drop of 13% from the year prior. In 2021, Fintechs raised $12.9 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia: Investment Crowdfunding Raises $72 Million in 2022
Investment crowdfunding, or crowd-sourced funding (CSF) as it is called down under, generated $72 million in online capital formation, according to an industry report. The information is compiled by Birchal, the largest online investment platform in Australia. Birchals has been providing this report for several years now. While a smaller...
crowdfundinsider.com
OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Tech Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to Future of Digital Transactions
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced that it has agreed to acquire ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers secure storage and vaulting for documents based on blockchain technology, “to provide an industry-leading trust model for high assurance contracts and documents.”. ProvenDB will “extend the capabilities...
