The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Vox

Trump struggled with identity at his first public campaign stop

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. COLUMBIA, South Carolina —...
Sand Hills Express

CBS News poll: Public sees Biden cooperating with documents investigation

Slightly more Americans think the Biden administration is handling the classified documents investigation well than badly, with most saying President Biden has tried to cooperate with it. The situation is not impacting Mr. Biden’s broader ratings. His job approval rating remains unchanged in recent weeks. And he’s still about as...
Sand Hills Express

Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Jan. 29, 2023

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Marco Rubio of Florida. Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: I’m Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week: our exclusive interview with new House...
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that aired Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning and welcome to Face the Nation. We have a lot to get to this morning, including the latest on the evolving situation in Memphis. But we begin with the new Speaker of the House, California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who is second in the presidential line of succession. Mr. Speaker, good morning to you.
Sand Hills Express

Biden administration plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11

The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, the most public signal yet that the Biden administration now believes the worst of the pandemic is over, the White House announced Monday. The announcemnt was in a formal statement of opposition to two GOP bills set...
Sand Hills Express

DOJ says it can’t comply with Congress request in Biden probe

Washington – The Justice Department on Monday told the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that it cannot comply with his requests for access to information related to the federal investigation into President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents from his time as vice president. In a letter...
