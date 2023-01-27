Read full article on original website
Iron Mountain raises more than $3K for grieving Escanaba family during ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two high school communities came together for a cause bigger than basketball. At halftime during the Iron Mountain-North Central varsity boys basketball game, Iron Mountain hosted a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser for the Weaver family. The team organized the fundraising event just days after...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
Munising Schools hold bake sale to support Weaver family
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across Upper Michigan are working to support the Weaver family. Tara and Jerry Weaver were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game. Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents to three children, all of whom went to...
2 killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Upper Peninsula
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is coming together in a time of need and showing the U.P. really is someplace special. An outpouring of support from everyone -- when the community needs it most. “We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to...
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s...
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
Escanaba Couple Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Garden
Multiple-vehicle accident in Garden Township claims two lives
Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
