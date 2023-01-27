ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

WLUC

Munising Schools hold bake sale to support Weaver family

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across Upper Michigan are working to support the Weaver family. Tara and Jerry Weaver were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game. Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents to three children, all of whom went to...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Wood stove blamed for overnight Manistique fire that injured 1

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Manistique man was badly burned in a house fire early Sunday morning. According to Manistique Public Safety, the fire was reported at 220 Range St. at 1:46 a.m. Sunday. A neighbor saw a large fire through their backyard and wasn’t sure if a structure was...
MANISTIQUE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s...
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
WLUC

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead and one more is injured after a semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and hit another vehicle, according to the MSP. Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to US-2 near Fishdam River in Garden Township at 3:55 p.m. on Friday.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Break a sweat in 30 minutes or less with Fit Body Boot Camp

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Big things are happening for Fit Body Boot Camp in the Upper Peninsula. Sean and Cheryne Clements have given their Marquette Township location a sister gym in Escanaba. Plus, Fit Body Boot Camp released a new nutrition app to help you round out your workout.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Couple Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Garden

Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to US-2 in eastern Delta County on Friday for a report of a traffic crash involving several vehicles. Troopers say that a white Toyota SUV and a black Chevrolet SUV were headed eastbound on US-2 near the Fishdam River in Garden Township at just before 4:00 Friday afternoon.
ESCANABA, MI
wnmufm.org

Multiple-vehicle accident in Garden Township claims two lives

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people were killed and another injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Delta County Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were called just before 4 p.m. to US-2 near the Fishdam River in Garden Township. Troopers say a Toyota SUV and Chevy SUV were eastbound on the highway when a semi-truck and trailer approached in the westbound lane.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Suspect found in Escanaba High School threat

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Escanaba Department of Public Safety received a report of a threat at Escanaba High School. According EDPS, the suspect was immediately identified and contact was made. A search of the suspect’s residence was made and no weapons were found. The suspect was also interviewed.
ESCANABA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
ESCANABA, MI

