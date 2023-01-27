ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Wayland boys take out Ottawa Hills on the lanes

The Wayland High School varsity boys’ bowling team took out Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills Monday by a 22-8 count. Ottawa rolled its highest baker game of the year with a 190 game to Wayland’s subpar 119. “I wasn’t worried and knew we would come back and that we...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin honors latest Athletic Hall of Fame inductees in ceremony

Martin High School Friday evening honored three people who have been inducted into the local Athletic Hall of Fame. Present for the ceremony between the boys’ and girls’ basketball games were Pete Boyd and Mike Schaafsma. The children of Roger Evans, who was honored posthumously, also were on hand.
MARTIN, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923

Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland bids fond farewell to its longest serving mayor

Local residents and officials Sunday afternoon popped into the Wayland VFW to wish retiring Mayor Tim Bala well after he concluded 14 years of service as the city’s chief executive. Bala was elected in 2008 and served seven, two-year terms, making him longest serving mayor since Wayland became a city in 1967. Other mayors have been Phillip Reno, Marshall Towne, Donald Shafer, Linden Anderson, Michael DeWeerd, David Miller and Burrell Stein. He is succeeded by Jennifer Antel, Wayland first female mayor.
WAYLAND, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Historic ribbon cutting held for Prosper Cannabis store

It was a historical first for the City of Wayland this past week when there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for a cannabis retailer. The event welcomed the opening of Prosper Cannabis next door to the Sweet Leaf Glass business in the mini-strip mall just to the north of Burger King on Clark Street. At the far left is City Manager Josh Eggleston and Mayor Jennifer Antel is third from left.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr

A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

