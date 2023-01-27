Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Wayland boys take out Ottawa Hills on the lanes
The Wayland High School varsity boys’ bowling team took out Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills Monday by a 22-8 count. Ottawa rolled its highest baker game of the year with a 190 game to Wayland’s subpar 119. “I wasn’t worried and knew we would come back and that we...
townbroadcast.com
Martin honors latest Athletic Hall of Fame inductees in ceremony
Martin High School Friday evening honored three people who have been inducted into the local Athletic Hall of Fame. Present for the ceremony between the boys’ and girls’ basketball games were Pete Boyd and Mike Schaafsma. The children of Roger Evans, who was honored posthumously, also were on hand.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
bridgemi.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland bids fond farewell to its longest serving mayor
Local residents and officials Sunday afternoon popped into the Wayland VFW to wish retiring Mayor Tim Bala well after he concluded 14 years of service as the city’s chief executive. Bala was elected in 2008 and served seven, two-year terms, making him longest serving mayor since Wayland became a city in 1967. Other mayors have been Phillip Reno, Marshall Towne, Donald Shafer, Linden Anderson, Michael DeWeerd, David Miller and Burrell Stein. He is succeeded by Jennifer Antel, Wayland first female mayor.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
‘You help make West Michigan special,’ Betsy and Dick DeVos tell lakeshore arts groups
HOLLAND, MI — Representatives of 15 West Michigan arts and culture nonprofits participated Friday in a strategic planning session hosted by the Maryland-based DeVos Institute of Arts Management. Gathered at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center at Hope College, attendees heard opening remarks from Dick and Betsy DeVos followed...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
townbroadcast.com
Historic ribbon cutting held for Prosper Cannabis store
It was a historical first for the City of Wayland this past week when there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for a cannabis retailer. The event welcomed the opening of Prosper Cannabis next door to the Sweet Leaf Glass business in the mini-strip mall just to the north of Burger King on Clark Street. At the far left is City Manager Josh Eggleston and Mayor Jennifer Antel is third from left.
townbroadcast.com
Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr
A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
