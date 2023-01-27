It was a historical first for the City of Wayland this past week when there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for a cannabis retailer. The event welcomed the opening of Prosper Cannabis next door to the Sweet Leaf Glass business in the mini-strip mall just to the north of Burger King on Clark Street. At the far left is City Manager Josh Eggleston and Mayor Jennifer Antel is third from left.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO