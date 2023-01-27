ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Police Arrest Woman in Connection with Shooting

Over the weekend, Richland Police located and arrested one of two at-large suspects connected to a fatal shooting that left two other persons hurt. Last Friday, police said a man and woman were hurt, and another victim was fatally shot at a home near McMurray and Marshall Streets. He was found inside a residence. The two people were taken to an area hospital, the man has been arrested on burglary charges.
New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
Richland Triple Shooting Kills One, Injures Two. Suspect at Large

(Richland, WA) -- A suspect is apparently on the run after one victim was found dead and two others were discovered injured in what's shaping up to be a triple shooting in Richland. Police there were called to a home off McMurray and Marshall around 10:15am Thursday, after neighbors say two victims staggered out of the home and asked for help. Officers arrived and found the dead victim inside the house. The two victims injured were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.
Richland PD Investigates Arson Fire at Seniors Apartments

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department is investigating after a fire that was declared to have been intentionally set. This happened Tuesday morning around 2:30am at an apartment community for seniors that is called the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments. It's located at 1770 Leslie Road, which is off Leslie just north of Gage Blvd. right near the Kennewick-Richland line. Authorities say residents told dispatchers they saw smoke and flames inside the building. The blaze was said to have been kept in check by the facility's fire suppression facility until crews could arrive. Once on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time, but not before the building received some smoke and fire damage, which was in addition to water damage from the apartment's sprinkler system. 67 residents had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. One resident had to be taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland

The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
Newhouse Tours Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center

(Kennewick, WA) -- 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse has toured a Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center. The Republican visited Ideal Option off Gage Blvd Monday in an effort to see local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and learn about the treatment options available to those who suffer from the opioid and fentanyl addiction.
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
Is Beloved Tri-Cities Fabric Store Closing or Moving?

A car has been spotted driving around the Tri-Cities area with a sign on top that says Closing Sale and mentions large percentage discounts for a beloved Kennewick Fabric Store. Is this really true?. Car Advertising Kennewick Fabric Store Closing Sale Spotted. There is a car driving around the Tri-Cities...
Prosser’s Kellen Moore Now a Free Agent

Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.
