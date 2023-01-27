Read full article on original website
Related
98.3 The KEY
Richland Police Arrest Woman in Connection with Shooting
Over the weekend, Richland Police located and arrested one of two at-large suspects connected to a fatal shooting that left two other persons hurt. Last Friday, police said a man and woman were hurt, and another victim was fatally shot at a home near McMurray and Marshall Streets. He was found inside a residence. The two people were taken to an area hospital, the man has been arrested on burglary charges.
Messy Friday Night Fiasco in Kennewick Lands Female in Jail For Robbery
It was quite a scene Friday night at a Kennewick fuel station. Witnesses reported a woman attempting to assault an employee at the local food mart in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Several calls were made to law enforcement about a female damaging the contents of the store.
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case
(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
Richland Triple Shooting Kills One, Injures Two. Suspect at Large
(Richland, WA) -- A suspect is apparently on the run after one victim was found dead and two others were discovered injured in what's shaping up to be a triple shooting in Richland. Police there were called to a home off McMurray and Marshall around 10:15am Thursday, after neighbors say two victims staggered out of the home and asked for help. Officers arrived and found the dead victim inside the house. The two victims injured were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.
FREE Vacine Clinic Offered for Kids Behind in Tri-Cities
If your child is in need of vaccination, this is for you. Hundreds of kids throughout the Tri-Cities are in need of vaccination. If your child is one of them, you may need to see this. Your child may be at risk of not being able to attend school. Due...
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington
If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington. If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.
Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck. The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning. The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from. After enlarging the image and...
Richland PD Investigates Arson Fire at Seniors Apartments
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department is investigating after a fire that was declared to have been intentionally set. This happened Tuesday morning around 2:30am at an apartment community for seniors that is called the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments. It's located at 1770 Leslie Road, which is off Leslie just north of Gage Blvd. right near the Kennewick-Richland line. Authorities say residents told dispatchers they saw smoke and flames inside the building. The blaze was said to have been kept in check by the facility's fire suppression facility until crews could arrive. Once on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time, but not before the building received some smoke and fire damage, which was in addition to water damage from the apartment's sprinkler system. 67 residents had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. One resident had to be taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
Newhouse Tours Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center
(Kennewick, WA) -- 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse has toured a Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center. The Republican visited Ideal Option off Gage Blvd Monday in an effort to see local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and learn about the treatment options available to those who suffer from the opioid and fentanyl addiction.
West Richland Rock Blasting Triggers NW Quake Tremor Alert
If you were in the area of West Richland, perhaps by SR 224, or the new Police station, you probably felt or heard it. Utility crew blasting triggers Pacific NW Earthquake tremor report. This is not uncommon when construction crews are having to blast away rock and debris in order...
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
Is Beloved Tri-Cities Fabric Store Closing or Moving?
A car has been spotted driving around the Tri-Cities area with a sign on top that says Closing Sale and mentions large percentage discounts for a beloved Kennewick Fabric Store. Is this really true?. Car Advertising Kennewick Fabric Store Closing Sale Spotted. There is a car driving around the Tri-Cities...
Prosser’s Kellen Moore Now a Free Agent
Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0