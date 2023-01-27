Read full article on original website
WISN
People march in Milwaukee in solidarity with Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE — People marched Sunday in Milwaukee in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his family. Memphis police severely beat Nichols on Jan. 7, and he died three days later. The march started at Red Arrow Park, where a Milwaukee police officer shot Dontre Hamilton in April 2014, killing him.
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
WISN
Milwaukee man, 46, killed in shooting near 35th and Sarnow
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, around 6:25 a.m., near 35th and Sarnow streets. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot. The suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Police...
WISN
Pewaukee girl with brain cancer dies
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 5-year-old girl, Delaney Krings, recently died. Last month, we covered Krings' battle with brain cancer. Hundreds of people held a parade in her honor for her birthday last month. The Pewaukee native also received more than 15,000 cards from all over the world.
WISN
Testimony complete in Mark Jensen homicide retrial
KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in the retrial of Mark Jensen in Kenosha County. Jensen, 63, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 antifreeze death of his wife Julie, 40. Jensen was convicted in 2008, but that verdict was overturned on appeal. Mark Jensen...
WISN
Older man injured in house explosion in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. — A house exploded Monday morning on Surrey Lane in Grafton. It happened just after 11 a.m. The fire chief said an older couple was inside. A man in his 80s was in the basement when the explosion happened. "All he could explain is that he was...
WISN
Local theater arts companies collaborate for latest production
MILWAUKEE — A special collaboration between Danceworks Performance and Milwaukee Opera Theatre will be on stage for three nights only!. The two companies are putting on "Rusalka" Feb. 9-12. With the Opera Theatre providing the voices and Dancework bringing the choreography, "Rusalka" tells the story of a water nymph...
WISN
Duplex fire: Two women forced to jump from second story to safety
MILWAUKEE — An early morning duplex fire near Milwaukee's northwest side leaves two families without a home. The back corner of the house near 57th Street and Birch Avenue was charred. The noise from crews working to put out the flames alerted neighbor Wang Yang-Heu, who urgently rushed over...
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
WISN
Elderly man dies from shooting injuries suffered in August
MILWAUKEE — A family member contacted WISN 12 to confirm that Ivory Mallory died on Friday from shooting injuries suffered in August. Ivory's wife, Shirley Sue Mallory, was killed in the shooting near 22nd and Center streets on Aug. 24. She was 82 years old. Ivory's sister-in-law and a family friend were also shot.
WISN
Man, 74, dies after being found in burning Racine home
RACINE, Wis. — A 74-year-old Racine man died Sunday morning after being found in a burning home. Racine firefighters were called to 1833 Woodland Ave. at about 4:10 a.m. There were reports of people still in the home. When they arrived, they found a husband and wife in their...
WISN
1-year-old dies in car crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened at 35th St. and Hope Av. after 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Police say a white Pontiac and a green Dodge Caravan collided. The occupants of the Caravan fled. A 31-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby, the Pontiac...
WISN
Snowy conditions cause slick roads in southeast Wisconsin
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Southeast Wisconsin is digging out of inches of snow from a Saturday winter storm. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works initiated a citywide salting operation for a continuous run beginning Saturday morning at 9:45. Around 9 p.m., they mounted front plow blades on salt trucks for snow and ice clearing.
WISN
Milwaukee police warn of 'crime trend': Armed robberies and car break-ins
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police issued a safety bulletin urging community members to practice situational awareness. They say the department is seeing a crime trend of armed robberies and car break-ins near downtown entertainment areas. "There's a lot of people talking about it, there is. And it's sad, it truly...
WISN
Speeding car goes through red light, smashes into taxi, killing man
MILWAUKEE — A speeding car went through a red light Monday afternoon at North 27th Street and struck a taxi at West Vliet Street, police said. The passenger in the car that was hit, a 65-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital.
WISN
People begin snow cleanup after highest snowfall of season
MILWAUKEE — Sunday morning, folks across southeastern Wisconsin woke up to a fresh blanket of snow. Milwaukee Department of Public Work crews were out clearing the roads overnight for the early commuters. Armed with shovels, snowblowers and ice scrapers, people attempted to dig out their cars. Jim Gensler lives...
WISN
Second man charged in Christmas Eve shooting that left woman dead
MILWAUKEE — A second man is now facing charges in connection to the shooting and killing of a Milwaukee mother on Christmas Eve near 29th Street and Greenfield Avenue. Raymond King, 18, is charged with including first-degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, in the death of 27-year-old Sildian Torres.
WISN
Alert Day: Snow moves in later this morning
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect later today across SEWI. 4"-6" is still expected across much of the area, but Lake Effect snow may increase totals for parts of Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
WISN
Drone video shows man walking across I-94, fleeing from crash scene
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol drone video captured a man crossing Interstate 94 on foot Monday morning while running away from the scene of the crash. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said deputies were alerted to a car driving southbound on I-94 weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.
