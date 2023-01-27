ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Obituary: Alexandra Noble Swift, 82

Alexandra Noble Swift, 82, of East Greenwich, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 22, at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Born on April 7, 1940, in Scranton, Pa., Alix was the daughter of the late John A. Noble and Jean Steinbach Noble. She was a graduate of the Dobbs School and Bennett College. Later, as a mother of three, she earned her nursing degree from CCRI and was a psychiatric nurse at Rhode Island Hospital for 29 years.
EG Calendar: Community Meal, Trees, Show-Cause Hearing

Above: Ray Johnson’s early morning photo from the weekend, at a Post Road underpass. Photo by Ray Johnson. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. This Week. Monday, Jan. 30. Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is...
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills

7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
Boys Hoops: 4th Qtr. Loss, 63-59, to Barrington

Above: Rees Maccarone puts up a long jumper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com). Time Keeps On Slipping (Steve Miller Band, 1996). Well it slipped away from the Avengers against Barrington on Friday, Jan. 26. You would never know based on the Barrington win with a score of 63 to 59, or that the first 6 points of the game were scored by Barrington with two 3 pointers.
