A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Ben Crump says the only known white Memphis police officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols' death pulled him from car and hit him with a Taser — yet had his identity protected
Memphis police put Preston Hemphill, the only known white cop involved in Tyre Nichols' death, on leave. Five Black officers were charged.
Videos Showing Paul Pelosi Attack, Police Interviews With Suspect Released
Authorities have released video and audio relating to the attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home. The recordings include police body camera footage, home surveillance video, audio from interviews with the alleged attacker David DePape, and audio from the 911 call. DePape has...
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Man Kills 3 People at Random in Washington Convenience Store, Then Turns Gun on Himself
Jarid Haddock, 21, entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and immediately discharged his weapon at unsuspecting patrons, police say The gunman suspected of killing three people in what authorities allege to be a random shooting at a central Washington convenience store admitted to the murders in a phone call to his mother before he took his own life. During a press conference, Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department said Jarid Haddock entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on...
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting responds to outrage over video played at GOP event in Kentucky
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky were able to hear the sounds of gunshots and unsettling police footage from an upstairs event held by a local Republican group hosting one of the officers who fired into the home of Breonna Taylor.The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky held a dinner event last week at Anna’s Greek Restaurant for Jonathan Mattingly, a former sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department who was among the officers who performed a botched police raid that killed the 26-year-old Black woman while she was in her apartment in 2020.Complaints fielded...
'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later, police are...
Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video
Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" and "deeply pained" after watching a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.
DC activates all its police officers ahead of Tyre Nichols's traffic stop video release
All sworn personnel of the Washington, D.C., police are activated as of Friday in preparation for possible protests this weekend. The Metropolitan Police Department was briefed by law enforcement partners about the situation after five officers were fired and charged with murder after Tyre Nichols, 29, was killed after a traffic stop.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old texted a dire warning to a loved one before she was wounded, source says
The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before she was wounded that the boy was armed and that school officials were failing to act, according to a source close to the situation. The source on Tuesday said Abigail Zwerner sent the text about...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
