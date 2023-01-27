1/26 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk Christian wins on senior night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the girls basketball regular season winding down, Blackhawk Christian celebrated senior day with a 66-62 win over Adams Central.

Allie Boyer led the Braves with 17, Ema Kline added 16 while Avery Elsworth added 10. Blackhawk Christian held off a furious second half rally by Adams Central to close the regular season with a 13-10 record.

Adams Central wraps up regular season play with a 6-15 record.

Blackhawk Christian opens sectional play with a semifinal matchup against Bethany Christian on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Adams Central awaits the winner of a first round matchup between Bluffton and Manchester.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Alexandria 67, Madison-Grant 18

Anderson 70, New Castle 54

Avon 85, Lawrence Central 61

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Martinsville 19

Bloomfield 42, N. Daviess 26

Bloomington North 58, Terre Haute North 28

Bluffton 58, Whitko 43

Cannelton 41, Frederick Fraize, Ky. 16

Carroll (Flora) 62, Lafayette Jeff 28

Cascade 69, Speedway 39

Castle 63, Boonville 33

Christian Academy 52, Indpls Washington 26

Corydon 67, Crawford Co. 40

Culver 47, W. Central 39

Danville 53, Edgewood 18

Dubois 49, Vincennes Rivet 33

E. Central 59, Connersville 16

Eastern (Greene) 61, Clay City 33

Eastern (Pekin) 53, Henryville 34

Eastern Hancock 57, Tri 47

Eastside 51, Westview 24

Evansville Memorial 55, Evansville Reitz 46

Floyd Central 57, Providence 44

Forest Park 45, N. Posey 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Adams Central 62

Goshen 51, Mishawaka 38

Greencastle 53, S. Vermillion 12

Greenfield 37, Southport 34

Greensburg 61, Lawrenceburg 38

Hamilton Hts. 50, Heritage Christian 30

Hanover Central 59, Calumet 20

Heritage Hills 50, Princeton 40

Indian Creek 60, S. Putnam 24

Indpls Cathedral 62, Columbus East 47

Indpls Park Tudor 45, Indpls Attucks 34

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Shortridge 22

Indpls Roncalli 63, Columbus North 41

Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Hanover) 34

Jasper 47, Evansville Harrison 22

Kouts 56, Boone Grove 30

LaVille 38, Argos 33

Linton 71, White River Valley 38

Madison Shawe 51, Rising Sun 25

Merrillville 47, Highland 38

Michigan City Marquette 44, Culver Academy 28

Milan 57, Waldron 46

Monroe Central 50, Blue River 46

Monrovia 65, Indpls Scecina 50

Morgan Twp. 49, Lowell 44

Morristown 33, Indpls Lutheran 24

N. Decatur 62, Edinburgh 18

N. Knox 36, Barr-Reeve 31

N. White 49, Frontier 36

Northridge 61, Plymouth 29

Oldenburg 54, Switzerland Co. 52

Orleans 46, Mitchell 44

Parke Heritage 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37

Peru 64, Eastern (Greentown) 30

Riverton Parke 49, Fountain Central 28

Salem 27, Austin 22

Seeger 52, Attica 25

Seymour 51, New Albany 31

Shakamak 60, OPH, Ill. 23

Shelbyville 51, Hauser 24

Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Greenwood Christian 31

Springs Valley 43, Borden 41

Tecumseh 38, Southridge 21

Trinity Lutheran 65, Madison 58

Triton Central 56, Beech Grove 20

University 71, Tri-West 43

Valparaiso 62, Munster 38

Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Loogootee 25

W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Harrison 51

W. Vigo 43, N. Vermillion 36

Wapahani 55, Shenandoah 43

Washington 53, S. Spencer 50

Woodlan 59, Prairie Hts. 33

Yorktown 55, New Palestine 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Caston vs. Bremen, ppd.

Jennings Co. vs. Franklin, ppd.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Centerville 55, Union Co. 44

Culver Academy 37, LaPorte LaLumiere 21

Elkhart 44, Bethany Christian 41

Elkhart Christian 44, Bethany Christian 41

Griffith 64, Andrean 52

Indpls Park Tudor 60, Indpls Ritter 58

Mishawaka Christian 62, Centerville Spring Valley, Ohio 52

Northeastern 70, Cambridge City 36

University 61, Victory Christian Academy 57

