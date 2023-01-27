ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

1/26 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk Christian wins on senior night

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the girls basketball regular season winding down, Blackhawk Christian celebrated senior day with a 66-62 win over Adams Central.

Allie Boyer led the Braves with 17, Ema Kline added 16 while Avery Elsworth added 10. Blackhawk Christian held off a furious second half rally by Adams Central to close the regular season with a 13-10 record.

Adams Central wraps up regular season play with a 6-15 record.

Blackhawk Christian opens sectional play with a semifinal matchup against Bethany Christian on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Adams Central awaits the winner of a first round matchup between Bluffton and Manchester.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Alexandria 67, Madison-Grant 18
Anderson 70, New Castle 54
Avon 85, Lawrence Central 61
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Martinsville 19
Bloomfield 42, N. Daviess 26
Bloomington North 58, Terre Haute North 28
Bluffton 58, Whitko 43
Cannelton 41, Frederick Fraize, Ky. 16
Carroll (Flora) 62, Lafayette Jeff 28
Cascade 69, Speedway 39
Castle 63, Boonville 33
Christian Academy 52, Indpls Washington 26
Corydon 67, Crawford Co. 40
Culver 47, W. Central 39
Danville 53, Edgewood 18
Dubois 49, Vincennes Rivet 33
E. Central 59, Connersville 16
Eastern (Greene) 61, Clay City 33
Eastern (Pekin) 53, Henryville 34
Eastern Hancock 57, Tri 47
Eastside 51, Westview 24
Evansville Memorial 55, Evansville Reitz 46
Floyd Central 57, Providence 44
Forest Park 45, N. Posey 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Adams Central 62
Goshen 51, Mishawaka 38
Greencastle 53, S. Vermillion 12
Greenfield 37, Southport 34
Greensburg 61, Lawrenceburg 38
Hamilton Hts. 50, Heritage Christian 30
Hanover Central 59, Calumet 20
Heritage Hills 50, Princeton 40
Indian Creek 60, S. Putnam 24
Indpls Cathedral 62, Columbus East 47
Indpls Park Tudor 45, Indpls Attucks 34
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Shortridge 22
Indpls Roncalli 63, Columbus North 41
Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Hanover) 34
Jasper 47, Evansville Harrison 22
Kouts 56, Boone Grove 30
LaVille 38, Argos 33
Linton 71, White River Valley 38
Madison Shawe 51, Rising Sun 25
Merrillville 47, Highland 38
Michigan City Marquette 44, Culver Academy 28
Milan 57, Waldron 46
Monroe Central 50, Blue River 46
Monrovia 65, Indpls Scecina 50
Morgan Twp. 49, Lowell 44
Morristown 33, Indpls Lutheran 24
N. Decatur 62, Edinburgh 18
N. Knox 36, Barr-Reeve 31
N. White 49, Frontier 36
Northridge 61, Plymouth 29
Oldenburg 54, Switzerland Co. 52
Orleans 46, Mitchell 44
Parke Heritage 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37
Peru 64, Eastern (Greentown) 30
Riverton Parke 49, Fountain Central 28
Salem 27, Austin 22
Seeger 52, Attica 25
Seymour 51, New Albany 31
Shakamak 60, OPH, Ill. 23
Shelbyville 51, Hauser 24
Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Greenwood Christian 31
Springs Valley 43, Borden 41
Tecumseh 38, Southridge 21
Trinity Lutheran 65, Madison 58
Triton Central 56, Beech Grove 20
University 71, Tri-West 43
Valparaiso 62, Munster 38
Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Loogootee 25
W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Harrison 51
W. Vigo 43, N. Vermillion 36
Wapahani 55, Shenandoah 43
Washington 53, S. Spencer 50
Woodlan 59, Prairie Hts. 33
Yorktown 55, New Palestine 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Caston vs. Bremen, ppd.
Jennings Co. vs. Franklin, ppd.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Centerville 55, Union Co. 44
Culver Academy 37, LaPorte LaLumiere 21
Elkhart 44, Bethany Christian 41
Elkhart Christian 44, Bethany Christian 41
Griffith 64, Andrean 52
Indpls Park Tudor 60, Indpls Ritter 58
Mishawaka Christian 62, Centerville Spring Valley, Ohio 52
Northeastern 70, Cambridge City 36
University 61, Victory Christian Academy 57

WANE 15

1/30 Prep Hoops Recap – Woodlan tops Lakewood Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan improved to 15-4 on the season with an 81-44 win at Lakewood Park Christian on Monday night to headline a small slate of prep basketball action. Trey Yoder tallied 17 points to lead a balanced Woodlan offense. Alex Miller chipped in with 12 points, DeJay Gehrig had 11, and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Boys High School Wrestling: Sectional Tournaments (1/28)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Garrett boys wrestling team took home the sectional (11) title for the fourth year in a row, finishing with 240.5 team points. The Carroll Chargers placed second with 195 team points. Full individual results. Full team results. Sectional 10 (West Noble) full team and...
GARRETT, IN
WANE 15

Patterson, PSM partner for “EmPower Forward Weekend”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball standout Ayanna Patterson is partnering with Parkview Sports Medicine for the first-ever “EmPower Forward Weekend” set for July 28-30 in the Summit City. Patterson, a Homestead High School graduate, is in her freshman season playing for national powerhouse UConn. She was named a McDonald’s All-American her senior year in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Northrop, Columbia City girls clinch conference crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop girls bested Homestead in the “Game of the Week” to clinch the program’s first SAC title in 1986, while Columbia City beat New Haven to win their first conference title outright in 27 years to headline Friday night’s Highlight Zone on the last Friday night of the girls […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons volleyball sweeps Sacred Heart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday night (Jan. 27) with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 win over Sacred Heart on the Arnie Ball Court. The Mastodons’ offense rolled to a .368 clip for the match, their highest this season. That was in large part to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets star forward Winquist heading to Sweden

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 33 games in Komets sweater Josh Winquist is leaving the Komets and heading to Sweden presumably for the rest of the hockey season. Winquist will play for Vastervik. He started this hockey season in Slovakia for Dukla Michalovce where he played in five games before coming to Fort Wayne. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Final days to Savor Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Eagles, Bruins make history for “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Lexi Castator blocked a shot in the final seconds to seal a win over Northrop for the program’s first SAC title since 1986, while Kyndra Sheets hit a big three to lead Columbia City to its first outright conference title since 1986 as both plays earned Peter Franklin Jewelers […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Komets open weekend in Iowa with 5-2 win

CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – The Komets opened a stretch of three straight games in Iowa with a 5-2 on Friday night in which five different Fort Wayne players found the back of the net. Adam Brubacher, Samuel Dove-McFalls, Matt Alvaro, Garrett Van Whye, and Blake Siebenaler all scored for the Komets. Ryan Fanti stopped 31 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A lucky person bought a Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for the Saturday, January 28, 2023 drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station located at 1004 W. 7th street in Auburn. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28, are: 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
AUBURN, IN
WANE 15

Chong Qui drops 31 but Dons fall at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Damian Chong Qui scored a career-high 31 points, but it came in a losing effort on Friday (Jan. 27) at Cleveland State 79-74 for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team. A 12-2 run put the ‘Dons down 75-72 with 3:04 left. Chong Qui had six points in the push. Jarred Godfrey […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WANE-TV

Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

