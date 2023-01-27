Read full article on original website
Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
Lunar New Year celebrated at Spokane Convention Center
SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we are in the middle of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by over 1.5 billion people around the world, including right here in Spokane!. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 4 News Now's Peter Choi emceed the celebration at the Spokane Convention...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
MultiCare introduces Moxi the Robot to aid nurses
SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare introduced a new team member, Moxi the Robot, who will work to support nurses and other medical staff. Moxi will deliver lab samples and run patient medications, supplies and other items for patient care beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into patient rooms.
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
Local short-term rental owners react to Coeur d'Alene city proposal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene, a prime summer destination for people around the country, depends on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The city recently released a proposal to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. If approved, operating without a permit could cost thousands of dollars. Since 2017, the city has...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor is representing Idaho student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger -- but she has ties to two victims' families.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Coeur d'Alene Public Works Committee OKs architect for police remodel
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene's General Services/Public Works Committee approved an architect Monday for the remodel and expansion of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This isn't just an architecture for a building," said Police Capt. Dave Hagar. "We have to...
SpokAnimal's Bark It Market Thrift Store announces closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal's Bark It Market will be closing permanently, the shelter shared in a Facebook post on Monday. Ahead of the closure, the thrift store will be holding a massive sale Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bark It Market said they are thankful...
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
Husband of Spokane City Council member hired as policy advisor
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Washington state attorney, who is married to a Spokane City Council member, has been offered a job as the council's policy advisor. Christopher Wright is the husband of current City Council member, Karen Stratton. Wright was formally offered the job of Policy Advisor by...
Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
Looff Carrousel riders can now test their accuracy with a new ring toss feature
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park guests might soon see a new twist to the Looff Carrousel: a new ring toss feature. The ring toss rewards carrousel riders with the most accurate throwing skills, using a motion sensor that activates colorful lights and a bell when a ring hits the motion sensor in the center of the target.
Kootenai County starts process of adding more deputies to Hayden streets
HAYDEN, Idaho — The signs are everywhere. Hayden is growing. Kootenai County Lieutenant Zachary Sifford sees it. "Hayden has big box stores now and a lot of alcohol sales so it's not the small-town Hayden it used to be," Lt. Sifford says. Right now, four sheriff's deputies patrol Hayden,...
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
