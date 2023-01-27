ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Spokane City Council approves $2.8 million homelessness grant

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative. DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Lunar New Year celebrated at Spokane Convention Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Right now, we are in the middle of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by over 1.5 billion people around the world, including right here in Spokane!. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 4 News Now's Peter Choi emceed the celebration at the Spokane Convention...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

MultiCare introduces Moxi the Robot to aid nurses

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare introduced a new team member, Moxi the Robot, who will work to support nurses and other medical staff. Moxi will deliver lab samples and run patient medications, supplies and other items for patient care beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into patient rooms.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SpokAnimal's Bark It Market Thrift Store announces closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal's Bark It Market will be closing permanently, the shelter shared in a Facebook post on Monday. Ahead of the closure, the thrift store will be holding a massive sale Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bark It Market said they are thankful...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Husband of Spokane City Council member hired as policy advisor

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Washington state attorney, who is married to a Spokane City Council member, has been offered a job as the council's policy advisor. Christopher Wright is the husband of current City Council member, Karen Stratton. Wright was formally offered the job of Policy Advisor by...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy