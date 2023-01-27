ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Additional SNAP benefits coming to an end in Virginia

Emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end in the Commonwealth. The emergency allotments began as a result of COVID-19 assistance. Congress decided to end these extra allotments, starting Feb. 16. The change will likely have an economic impact on grocery stores and other retailers who accept SNAP as a...
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.
Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill

A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and national flags be lowered in memory of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin has ordered that the flags be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Yee-haw, roll coal!

From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock

A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill

Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
