How many people in Virginia are eligible for student debt relief?
On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration released new data showing the number of people in each state who applied for student debt relief or were automatically eligible for relief. In terms of how Virginia compares to other states, the commonwealth was the state with the 12th highest number of applicants or pre-approved lenders.
Bill to restrict electric utility monopoly profits passes first phase of Virginia General Assembly
A bill that would restrict the profits of utility monopolies in Virginia, passed its first phase in the Virginia General Assembly on Monday.
13newsnow.com
Public comment opens on Youngkin administration's regulation to withdraw Virginia from RGGI
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians can weigh in on a plan to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a program aiming to reduce emissions in 11 East Coast states. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to withdraw Virginia from RGGI by repealing a regulation that allows the...
WSLS
Additional SNAP benefits coming to an end in Virginia
Emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end in the Commonwealth. The emergency allotments began as a result of COVID-19 assistance. Congress decided to end these extra allotments, starting Feb. 16. The change will likely have an economic impact on grocery stores and other retailers who accept SNAP as a...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
foodservicedirector.com
Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill
A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and national flags be lowered in memory of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin has ordered that the flags be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Virginia lawmakers reject effort to bring back parole
Two Democrats joined Republicans on a state Senate panel to defeat a bill to restore parole in Virginia.
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food
Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Your one-time payment up to $1,050 from the state could be coming in February
Governor orders flags to be flown at half staff in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Yee-haw, roll coal!
From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia House advances ban on transgender women in school sports
The Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill on Monday that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports at any level in Virginia schools -- but places no restrictions on transgender men.
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
