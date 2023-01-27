Read full article on original website
charles philpot
4d ago
Why are our representatives working for CMP instead of the voters. We have had the vote we said no the corridor but that means nothing in today's democracy
7
Mark Smith
4d ago
cmp haspriven to be dirty and owned by communists and or socialist countries. take back thr power people. looks to me like corruption. look at your bill this month
2
Kelly Lindquist Gould
3d ago
So I guess trying to help people lower their electric bills are a " Scheme" according to the Executive Director of No Blank Checks.
2
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually
(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
wabi.tv
First round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are on the way to eligible taxpayers. Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 relief checks Monday. The payments are expected to arrive in mailboxes later this week. Maine Revenue Services will issue...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
newscentermaine.com
Maine Ethics Commission to discuss whether two politicians broke election laws
Clinton Collamore and Matthew Toth received money from the Maine Clean Election Act. Now the commission will weigh whether they broke state laws.
NHPR
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
foxbangor.com
Citizen initiative requiring voter approval for certain public borrowing deemed valid
STATEWIDE -- A citizen initiative that would require approval for certain types of public borrowing has reached enough signatures as of January 26. With 68,807 signatures, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows confirmed the petition to be valid. Known as "An Act to Require Voter Approval of Certain Borrowing by Government-Controlled...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
newscentermaine.com
Maine water bottling companies share PFAS testing results
Three of 11 companies in Maine tested their water and submitted results to the state in August, according to the BDN. The testing and reporting was voluntary.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
POLITICO
What N.H. losing FITN means for Mass.
AT FIRST SLIGHT — The 2024 Republican presidential primary is ramping up in New Hampshire just as Democrats are preparing to strip away the state's plum perch in their lineup. Former President Donald Trump kicked things off on the Republican side when he returned to the Granite State on...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
wabi.tv
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. Seth Levy’s resignation late last week came the state tries to get a public defender office up...
A Crazy Thing Happened That Led Me to Call the Police at My Maine Apartment
Okay, just hear me out. I have never called the police before unless you count the time that I accidently called them when I was a kid (the dial-out was 91, and I thought I needed another 1 before pressing the rest of the phone number). So, the other night...
thepenobscottimes.com
An emergency medical services crisis across Maine
“EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it, and changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist.”. That’s the conclusion of the final report from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Emergency...
WMTW
Bracing for an arctic attack
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
WMTW
Gas prices are on the rise in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Gas prices are on the rise across the country and in Maine. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine on Monday was $3.50. That was about seven cents higher than a week ago and 10 cents higher than a month ago. It was also about seven cents higher than this time a year ago, but well below the record high of $5.09 set in June 2022.
Warmer winters in Maine brought by climate change could spell disaster for loggers
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Brent Day watches over his crew bringing ice-covered timber down a hillside into the machinery that will sort the wood into different sizes. As the tree is stripped and cut, it's placed on a stack of hundreds. It's a normal sight to see for Day,...
