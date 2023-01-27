Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
91-year-old man dies in St. Joseph County fire
The sheriff’s office says the 91-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man sentenced to prison for 2017 death of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is expected to spend 14 to 38 years behind bars after being sentenced Monday for the 2017 death of a Vicksburg man. On June 4, 2017, Joshua Wessel allegedly killed Ronald French, 71, after an argument at French's home, according to court documents.
Fox17
Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
abc57.com
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
After 50 years of serving the Kalamazoo community, it was time for goodbye at Theo & Stacy’s
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty years after Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris served their first customers at 234 W. Michigan Ave., the dishes for the last meal at the beloved Greek diner have now been cleared. Over the last three weeks since Stacy Skartsiaris and her daughter Betty Peristeridis announced they...
Neighboring business owner responds after deadly fire
A fire on Plainfield took the life of a 71-year-old man and displaced a mother and her three children.
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
WWMTCw
"If I could kill more I would," Portage hunter heads to trial on deer poaching charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Scott Meisterheim admits he's not the most ethical hunter. "I don't care, I am addicted to the venison," Meisterheim, 55, told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer investigating several tips about deer hunting violations in Kalamazoo County. Student discipline controversy: Paw Paw Public Schools apologizes...
Michigan man pleads to second-degree murder after girlfriend found dismembered
STURGIS, MI -- A Sturgis man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder after police found his girlfriend’s remains inside two coolers at his residence. Wade Allen, 39, entered the plea Monday, Jan. 30 in St. Joseph County Circuit Court. Prosecutors said a person who knew Allen tipped off...
3 injured in Ottawa County crash after driver loses control on slushy road
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Three people were injured Friday, Jan. 27 after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle on a snowy road and crashed into another car. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:21 p.m. to the crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to a news release.
Kalamazoo Gazette
