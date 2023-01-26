The fate of T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach at ABC has been decided. After a mediation session on Thursday, the two are out at GMA3. Three sources tell ET that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes will not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network is still unclear. One source says it's unlikely Robach will stay at ABC, while another says her exit agreement is still being sorted out.

2 DAYS AGO