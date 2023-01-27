Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Nightfall is convinced Dota 2 has a growing offlaner problem and it led to his BetBoom role swap
BetBoom offlaner Nightfall has been making waves in the Eastern European branch of the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour since returning from a brief stint in North America with EG last season. His heroics have helped his team crush the competition and keep their undefeated streak alive as they start preparing for the Lima Major.
Something has to change: Na’Vi are facing tough rebuild after bottoming out in DPC Winter Tour
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for Na’Vi after a dismal performance last Dota 2 season, the former titans finished dead last in the Eastern Europe DPC Winter Tour with just one win and six losses, meaning they’ll be relegated to the second division following their loss to Nemiga Gaming.
Nouns’ Yamsun calls out Wildcard Dota 2 pro for toxic attitude: ‘He’s acting like a clown’
While the North American Dota 2 region already decided who would attend the Lima Major, a battle for the third place spot in the region commenced between nouns and Wildcard Gaming. As nouns’ all-American roster prevailed at the end, Luke “Yamsun” Wang gave a piece of his mind to WG’s Vladimir “babitich” Abelyan, a high-ranked player from the Eastern European region who switched to NA for the 2023 season.
Team Infinity call out SA Dota Pro Circuit organizers over ‘unfair’ tiebreaker changes
The Dota 2 Winter Tour of the DPC 2023 is winding down soon with some expected winners across several brackets and a few new surprises nobody saw coming. While all of the games were exciting to watch, with the good came the bad as well, and certain developments were happening in the South American region that was less than savory.
Until the mouse wheel falls off: Disguised’s steel won’t quit pro VALORANT just yet
By his own estimation, Josh “steel” Nissan says he’s been asked this question over and over for the past eight years: When do you see yourself stopping?. The in-game leader for Disguised Toast’s team has been playing FPS games like Counter-Strike and VALORANT for well over a decade. Whereas most players his age have already moved on to coaching, analysis, broadcast work, or content full-time, players like himself and TSM’s James “hazed” Cobb are the exceptions, with both players entering NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 at the ripe age of 33.
Last-minute DPC tiebreaker ruling sets SA Dota scene ablaze
The division one action for the first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit has come to an end in most regions. While there were one or two tiebreakers in some regions, South American teams woke up to messages from the region’s organizer stating that there would be four tiebreaker matches—a fixture tweak that blindsided squads.
Matchmaking changes and quicker rank-ups coming to competitive mode in Overwatch 2 season 3
Last week, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller updated players about changes coming in season three of the sequel, which begins on Feb. 7. In his Developer Update, he noted that competitive mode had been a sore spot for both players and the development team; one-sided matches and an unfulfilling competitive experience felt overwhelming in season two.
Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3
The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs. Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
Watch out for these 10 threats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Series 2 VGC
Series Two Ranked Battles is going live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet very soon on Feb. 1, but unsurprisingly enough, the metagame for Series Two has already been developing since the format’s announcement. Players have taken to Pokémon Showdown!—an online Pokémon battling simulator—as well as organized grassroots tournaments...
Riot is giving these underappreciated champs some love in League Patch 13.3
In League of Legends there are popular are unpopular champions. While popular champions will regularly find their names in the patch notes, less popular champions might even go a full year without receiving changes. Patch 13.3, however, will be a good patch for all those underappreciated champions. On Jan. 31,...
Lima Major organizers insist Dota 2 event will go ahead, but have ‘alternatives’ just in case
Even though the Lima Major is shaping up to be a spectacle, with the best teams in the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 Winter Tour filling most of the qualification spots already, there are still concerns the event is on the verge of cancellation due to the ongoing social unrest in Peru.
Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps
In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying. For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a...
Heavyweight clash: Overwatch 2 players re-define Season 2 meta with hilarious tank brawl
While the Overwatch 2 world waits for Season 3 to herald new changes and hero tweaks, a group of gobsmacked players got a front-row seat to the hilarious new tank meta. That new tank meta is Rammatra boxing: In a video posted on Reddit on Jan. 29, two hefty tanks activated their ultimates and were beating the never-ending life out of each other while everyone else sat on the sidelines in awe.
Busted All Will Be One MTG combo deals 20 damage in Limited and Standard
Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Frank Karsten has put together a combo using only Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards that can deal 20 damage directly to an opponent by turn four. Phyrexians are invading the MTG Multiverse and they are using Oil counters to end games. Within...
Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more
Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store. There are...
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
CS:GO player count leaps back to mid-pandemic numbers as 2023 hype grows
CS:GO was released in 2012 and its player count is still climbing. The tactical FPS’ concurrent player count dropped after the pandemic as gamers ventured back into the wilderness, but the game is making its way back to those record numbers. According to SteamCharts, Jan. 2023 has been a...
Seagull explains why your lopsided Overwatch games aren’t necessarily a matchmaking flaw
Blizzard published part two of its Overwatch 2 developer blog today, detailing matchmaking and ranking issues and goals for the upcoming year. And while it didn’t have all the answers, the devs at least attempted to address some of the game’s biggest questions. Sifting through the lengthy post,...
NAVI Halo’s 2023 roster reunites one of Europe’s oldest duos
The first year of Natus Vincere’s Halo Infinite campaign didn’t quite go as planned. But a few promising results in Raleigh and Orlando, as well as a last-minute qualification for the Halo World Championship despite recent roster changes that concluded with a top-16 placement, gives the NAVI camp an air of optimism going into 2023.
