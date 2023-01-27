By his own estimation, Josh “steel” Nissan says he’s been asked this question over and over for the past eight years: When do you see yourself stopping?. The in-game leader for Disguised Toast’s team has been playing FPS games like Counter-Strike and VALORANT for well over a decade. Whereas most players his age have already moved on to coaching, analysis, broadcast work, or content full-time, players like himself and TSM’s James “hazed” Cobb are the exceptions, with both players entering NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 at the ripe age of 33.

13 HOURS AGO