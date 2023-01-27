ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?

If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
Government Technology

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Crime Center Expansion

(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the expansion of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center in Albany, one of 10 centers in a state-supported network providing critical crime analysis, information, and investigative support to help law enforcement agencies more effectively solve, reduce, and prevent crime. The...
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State

This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
WIBX 950

The First Lady’s Important Message For New York State Families

There really are no words that would fully express our gratitude to the brave women and men who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Within every branch, there are individuals who have taken an oath to serve this great country and basically sign a blank check of sacrifice and dedication.
wxhc.com

Molinaro Comments on NYC Mayor’s Plan to Move Migrants Upstate

Marc Molino this week commented on NYC Mayor’s Eric Adams statement on moving migrants from New York City to Upstate New York. Mayor Eric Adams says the City continues to take in a large number of border crossing migrants daily but is out of room to shelter them. He’s proposing to send some upstate, calling it a ‘win win’ situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
WIBX 950

Snow to Kick Off Work Week in CNY, Dangerously Cold Temps to End it

We'll kick off the work week with some snow in Central New York and we'll finish it with the first dangerously cold temperatures of the winter season. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday in Oneida, Madison, and Onondaga Counties. 3 to 6 inches of Lake effect snow is expected, especially in higher elevations. Snowfall rates could be heavy at times, reaching 1 inch per hour.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings

18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
WIBX 950

