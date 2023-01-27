ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Moises says if Melquizael Costa didn’t tap at UFC 283 he would’ve broken “his face”, uncertain if the promotion gives him Paddy Pimblett

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”

Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal matchup will be made if ‘Gamebred’ defeats Gilbert Burns: “Let’s settle it once and for all”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards believes he could be facing Jorge Masvidal later this year. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since his clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in December 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards discusses the recent struggles of fellow countryman Darren Till: “I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing”

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has opined on Darren Till struggling to get back in the win column. Till has found himself on a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t earned a victory inside the Octagon since November 2019. Till’s most recent bout took place at UFC 282 back in December 2022. “The Gorilla” was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez “would love to” have retirement fight in the UFC: “I’m going to hit up Dana”

Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.
bjpenndotcom

Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”

UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
bjpenndotcom

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen targeted to headline Fight Night card in April

A featherweight banger is set to headline a UFC Fight Night card as Max Holloway is set to face Arnold Allen. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Holloway and Allen have verbally agreed to headline the April 15 card. As of right now, contracts have not been issued or signed. The location of the event is also not announced.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay

Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy