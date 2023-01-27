Thiago Moises says if Melquizael Costa didn’t tap at UFC 283 he would’ve broken “his face”, uncertain if the promotion gives him Paddy Pimblett

Diego Sanchez is open to fighting one last time in the UFC. Sanchez was supposed to have his UFC retirement fight back in May of 2021 against Donald Cerrone, yet Sanchez was released from the UFC due to his relationship with former champion, Joshua Fabia. The exit was not a good one, but Sanchez left Fabia and is now set for his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.

8 HOURS AGO