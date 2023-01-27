ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Three firefighters sue the city of Westfield based on retaliation allegations in 2019

By Paris Dunford, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Red Cross assisting several families displaced by Springfield fire

Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at the door. The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday. Getting Answers: MA gun laws. Updated: 6 hours ago. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday morning news update

In this update, Springfield Police seized four guns over the weekend which included three ghost guns, a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Pittsfield, and Holyoke Police responded Monday afternoon to an accident on Main and South Streets involving a school bus and a scooter. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a late-morning bank robbery in Longmeadow. Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks said that officers were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street around 11 a.m. Monday. We’re told that a male suspect went into bank and passed the teller a note demanding money....
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting

Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at the door. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what gun regulations are in place at the Holyoke Mall. Residents reacting...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized four guns, including three ghost guns, this past Saturday night. Two ghost guns and another firearm were equipped with a Glock switch or sear selector switch that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or fully automatic firearm. Detectives also seized...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: MA gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Search continues for missing Ware man

(WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a Ware man who has been reported missing in Worcester County. Mass. State Police said that 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard was last seen on January 22 leaving Marlborough Hospital. Over the weekend, crews searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough,...
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, Springfield Police seized four guns over the weekend which included three ghost guns, a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Pittsfield, and Holyoke Police responded Monday afternoon to an accident on Main and South Streets involving a school bus and a scooter. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter. Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments. All donations will go...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy