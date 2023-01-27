Three firefighters sue the city of Westfield based on retaliation allegations in 2019

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty for enticing minor charge
A former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty Thursday by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court for enticing a minor.
westernmassnews.com
Red Cross assisting several families displaced by Springfield fire
Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at the door. The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday. Getting Answers: MA gun laws. Updated: 6 hours ago. We spoke with...
Woman Stabbed To Death In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
Springfield police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman over the weekend. Police were called to Chestnut Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, to a report a woman had been stabbed in a parking lot on Liberty Street, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh tweeted. Officers provided...
westernmassnews.com
Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
Police locate possible armed suicidal person in Sturbridge
The Sturbridge Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police have located a person who was possibly suicidal and armed.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
westernmassnews.com
Monday morning news update
In this update, Springfield Police seized four guns over the weekend which included three ghost guns, a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Pittsfield, and Holyoke Police responded Monday afternoon to an accident on Main and South Streets involving a school bus and a scooter. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a late-morning bank robbery in Longmeadow. Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks said that officers were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street around 11 a.m. Monday. We’re told that a male suspect went into bank and passed the teller a note demanding money....
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting
Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at the door. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what gun regulations are in place at the Holyoke Mall. Residents reacting...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized four guns, including three ghost guns, this past Saturday night. Two ghost guns and another firearm were equipped with a Glock switch or sear selector switch that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or fully automatic firearm. Detectives also seized...
Worcester settles lawsuit claiming police lied about handling of phone in arrest
Worcester paid out $272,500 to settle a civil lawsuit filed by a man accusing a police captain of unlawfully searching his cell phone and lying about it during court testimony, court records show. Carlos Alvarez Jr., a former Worcester man, filed the lawsuit in January 2020, alleging that Worcester Police...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: MA gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
westernmassnews.com
Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
westernmassnews.com
Search continues for missing Ware man
(WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a Ware man who has been reported missing in Worcester County. Mass. State Police said that 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard was last seen on January 22 leaving Marlborough Hospital. Over the weekend, crews searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough,...
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, Springfield Police seized four guns over the weekend which included three ghost guns, a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Pittsfield, and Holyoke Police responded Monday afternoon to an accident on Main and South Streets involving a school bus and a scooter. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter. Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments. All donations will go...
Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody
Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody
