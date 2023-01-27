ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

RSVP MLK Day of Service community project concluding Tuesday

Though MLK Day has come and gone, the Emporia Friendship Center’s RSVP community service project is still ongoing and set to wrap up Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the RSVP program held a community PB&J supply food drive for local food pantries. Organizer Kitty Hamilton says the project has seen a tremendous response from the community and has already surpassed the prior year’s total.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

STATEHOUSE: Lyon County’s first Legislative Dialogue planned to Feb. 18

As the 2023 legislative session continues in Topeka, lawmakers representing Lyon County have officially been invited to take part in the first Legislative Dialogue of the session next month. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters have set up the Dialogue at Flint...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Camp Alexander returning to full operations for 2023 summer season

Summer will be here before you know it. This year, Camp Alexander returns full swing to invite the children of Lyon County to a fun-filled week. The camp focuses on the power of exploration, nature, and creativity as kids are allowed to hike through trails and create arts and crafts.
KVOE

Flint Hills Technical College honors Simmons with inaugural Prairie Fire Award

Flint Hills Technical College has now begun what it hopes to be a proud tradition of honoring and recognizing its various community partners. Friday, FHTC awarded the first annual Prairie Fire Award to Simmons Pet Food as part of a special reception at the Gufler Mansion. FHTC Vice President for Advancement Mike Crouch says the award is meant to honor more than just financial contributions to the college.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

T-Rell scouts for local talent

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Hip-Hop artist is using his skills to create a new kind of project. Topeka artist T-Rell’s upcoming movie titled “My Dawg” is in the audition process. Actors of all ages tried out for parts on Saturday. T-Rell says he hopes this movie will highlight the great things going on in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys wrestlers third at Chanute; girls compete at Junction City

The Emporia High wrestling teams had their final tune-ups before next weekend’s Centennial League Tournament Saturday. The Emporia High boys finished third in the SEK Invitational at Chanute. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won the 150-pound bracket. Three Spartans finished second, Christian Trujillo at 157, Davian White at 165 and Jesse Ultreres...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Clowns, jugglers and musicians gather for Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday

Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys swim and diving team takes sixth at home meet

The Emporia High boys swim and diving team finished sixth in its final home meet of the season Saturday. On the diving side, senior Braxton Higgins won the 11-dive meet with a score of 531.80. Alex Allemang finished fourth in diving. On the swim side, the Spartans got three consideration...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State host Rogers State

The Emporia State basketball teams hosts Rogers State Sunday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be going for the season sweep. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to be locked into limit 3-point shots. The Emporia State men will be looking to avenge an earlier season loss. Coach...
KVOE

Emporia States Owen Long named MIAA mens basketball player of the week

For the third time this season, Emporia States Owen Long has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Owen scored 33 points in Sunday’s win over Roger State and scored 34 points in the win over Northeastern State. Long is the MIAA leading scorer averaging 18 points per game.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County League Tournament Finals Saturday set

The finals are set for the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament. In the girls’ Championship game, Lebo will play Olpe. Lebo advanced with a 37-14 win over Burlingame. Olpe advanced with a 41-34 win over Madison. In the boys’ Championship game, Olpe will play Lebo. Olpe advanced...
LYON COUNTY, KS

