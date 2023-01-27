At least three people were killed and four others wounded in an overnight shooting in California, according to the Associated Press. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado told the Associated Press that the incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. outside a home in Beverly Crest, an upscale neighborhood in L.A. near Beverly Hills. The three people killed, he said, were in a vehicle, while the four who were injured were standing outside. The LAPD said on Twitter that they received multiple 911 calls summoning them to the scene, where they found five victims. Three were pronounced dead on arrival, while...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO