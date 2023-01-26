Read full article on original website
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
whdh.com
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
whdh.com
Police searching for gunman in Mattapan shooting that left a teenage boy dead
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets around 11:30 a.m. found the victim dead, police said. Sources tell 7NEWS the victim was a teenage boy.
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
whdh.com
Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
whdh.com
Boston police searching for business break-in suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
whdh.com
whdh.com
Families notified of rat problem at Plymouth elementary school
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are alerting parents to a rat problem at South Elementary School in Plymouth, a warning that has some parents keeping their kids home as officials work to solve the issue. Steve Hall said he kept his third-grader home from school Monday after getting the...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
Woburn officials turn to courts to halt teacher strike after schools remain closed Monday
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge said she will make a decision soon in the case of a teacher strike in Woburn after city officials sought an injunction. Teachers in Woburn could be seen rallying outside city hall on Monday, with hundreds of people holding signs and cheering as traffic passed – all part of an effort to seek a new contract as school officials turned to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
whdh.com
Quincy teachers to rally for fair contract
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy teachers are holding a rally for a fair contract on Tuesday. The rally is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. outside City Hall. At the rally, the city’s educators are expected to present Mayor Tom Koch with a petition demanding a fair contract. This...
whdh.com
Protesters march in Boston for 2nd day after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday to protest police violence one day after the gruesome video of the deadly beating five Memphis police officers delivered to Tyre Nichols was released to the public. In a peaceful demonstration, those gathered marched from the Common through Boston...
whdh.com
Boston marks Chinese New Year with parade in Chinatown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Chinese New Year was marked in Boston with a celebration and parade in Chinatown. Several city officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, gathered for the festivities. Wu said the Chinese community in Boston is “important far beyond the city of Boston and is a hub for our...
whdh.com
Cohasset native named commander for NASA’s upcoming SpaceX mission
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset native has been named the commander for NASA’s upcoming SpaceX mission. Astronaut and MIT graduate Stephen Bowen will join three other members of the Crew-6 team. This will be his fourth trip into space. NASA says Crew-6 will conduct research that will benefit...
whdh.com
Chilly Temps Then Bitter Late Week
Yet again another mild day here in January 2023 as most towns reached the mid 40s to low 50s. In fact, up to today (Monday), Boston has only seen 1 day with below normal temps!. For Boston, January 2023 will likely finish as the 3rd warmest on record (January 1913...
whdh.com
Snow to Sun, Bitter Blast Ahead
With a cold front sliding through this morning, light rain/sleet showers have flipped to snow, allowing for a coating – 1/2″ to fall for many. As temps slide back to or just below freezing, watch for a few early morning slick spots. Snow is done along the Mass Pike by 8am and tapers off across Southeast Mass between 10-11am. Some sun breaks out as we dry out, but it will be a chilly day with a cold breeze as afternoon temps hold in the upper 20s in the Worcester Hills to the mid 30s across Southeast Mass.
