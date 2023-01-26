With a cold front sliding through this morning, light rain/sleet showers have flipped to snow, allowing for a coating – 1/2″ to fall for many. As temps slide back to or just below freezing, watch for a few early morning slick spots. Snow is done along the Mass Pike by 8am and tapers off across Southeast Mass between 10-11am. Some sun breaks out as we dry out, but it will be a chilly day with a cold breeze as afternoon temps hold in the upper 20s in the Worcester Hills to the mid 30s across Southeast Mass.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO