Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man...
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
chathamstartribune.com
Murder trial begins for Guevara-Rodriguez
The murder trial of Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville began today in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court with Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Haskins bringing nine witnesses to the stand to describe what happened in December 2021. The Commonwealth alleges that Guevara-Rodriguez shot and killed two men and burned down the house located at...
WSET
Roanoke police welcomes the newest class of police recruits
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department welcomed its newest class of police recruits on Friday. The ten Roanoke police recruits in Class 85 experienced "Day Zero" which is their first step of a 27-week long journey to become a Roanoke Police Officer, police said. Police also said...
Triad law enforcement agencies share thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the Triad has released statements on the recent death of Tyre Nichols and the actions of the Memphis police officers involved after watching the video that was released Friday evening. Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page wrote in a statement:. On Friday...
WSLS
Danville police react to graphic Tyre Nichols video
DANVILLE, Va. – Local police departments are responding after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Danville Police Chief Scoot Booth watched the video that aired around the nation, just like the rest of us, showing Nichols being brutally beaten. “What we saw in Memphis was a violation of basic humanity,”...
WSLS
Missing 57-year-old man with dementia found safe
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. The man has been found safe, according to police. A 57-year-old man with dementia is missing out of Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Marvin Pennick, 57, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Locust Lane, authorities...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female
(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
WSLS
Woman dead after early morning Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Va. – A woman has passed away after a Danville house fire early Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department. Shortly before 4 a.m., crews were alerted about a fire in the 500 block of Lewis Street, with residents trapped inside. After arriving at the scene, authorities...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD make arrest in Hunt Avenue homicide investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has reported it has arrested a man in an ongoing homicide investigation on January 25. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. When officers got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside of the home. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
Virginia troopers save red-tailed hawk caught in wires on interstate
Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week. On Tuesday, troopers got a call, saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.
More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond
On January 19, 2023, the Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an investigation that led to the execution of several search warrants in the City of Covington. This led to the arrest of Roger D. Crane, 60, of Covington. He is charged with: 18.2-374.3 Use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. More charges are pending. Mr. Crane was released on bond. Assisting in the investigation was I.C.A.C. (Internet Crimes Against Children), Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Covington Division of Police, VSP High Tech Crimes Division, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of officers from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Bath County Sheriff's Office, Craig County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police The post More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
Giles County sheriff charge two with grand larceny
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for allegedly stealing heat pumps from rental units at Hare Court on January 24. After investigating, a search warrant was issued for a home on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. During the search, deputies allegedly found heat pumps, and 40-year-old Bradley Ray Davis and 36-year-old Sonya Nicole Lindsey were arrested.
WSLS
Lynchburg police arrest 17-year-old boy, still searching for second suspect after carjacking
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in relation to a carjacking in the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call from a victim reporting that they had been robbed by two males in the 800 block of Graham Street.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
