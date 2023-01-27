ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Remove French Nazi plaques in Canyon of Heroes, says Manhattan BP

By Bahar Ostadan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX88U_0kSrN0KI00
This plaque on Broadway commemorates the 1931 ticker tape parade for Pierre Laval. Manhattan borough president Mark Levine wants it removed, along with one other for Phillipe Pétain, because the pair later collaborated with the Nazis.

Two French Nazis are honored with granite plaques in Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes — and local leaders want them removed.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine sent a letter to City Hall on Thursday, the day before Holocaust Remembrance Day, demanding the city remove the plaques from the downtown sidewalk.

“It's shocking that these two individuals would be honored this way, long after their notorious and disgraceful acts as Nazi collaborators,” said Levine. “I reject the idea that this is any kind of gray area. This is a bright line. These guys are on the wrong side of it, and their names need to be removed.”

The one-mile stretch of Broadway between Bowling Green and the Woolworth Building has built-in signs commemorating all the city’s ticker tape parades dating back to 1886. It’s New York’s version of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The Broadway plaques were installed in 2004, and feature names of foreign dignitaries like Nelson Mandela, American icons like Amelia Earhart, and local sports champions like the Yankees and Giants.

There’s also Philippe Pétain, who was touted as a World War I hero for commanding the Allied forces, and Pierre Laval, France’s prime minister in the early 1930s.

Both were honored with ticker tape parades along Broadway just days apart in 1931.

But after the Nazis invaded France during World War II, Laval and Pétain colluded with them.

Pétain and Laval became top officials in France's Vichy government, which collaborated with the Nazi occupiers and helped deport an estimated 75,000 Jews who were sent to death camps.

The two collaborators were convicted of treason in France in 1945. Laval was executed, while Pétain was sentenced to life in prison. But decades later, New York City engraved their names in the Canyon of Heroes.

“It apparently didn’t occur to anybody, to be blunt, that they were putting two buddies of Adolf Hitler and honoring them on the streets of New York,” said Menachem Rosensaft, associate executive vice president and general counsel of the World Jewish Congress.

Rosensaft, who was born in a camp for displaced people in Germany and whose parents were Holocaust survivors, said he’s raised the issue with senior city government officials for years, but to no avail.

The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers , created under Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017, convened to “address monuments seen as oppressive and inconsistent with the values of New York City.”

Levine said it’s finally time to remove the plaques — and added that doing so would mark the first time any have been removed since their installation two decades ago.

Rosensaft said he was told at the time that removing the Nazi plaques would risk “the historical integrity of the totality of all the plaques.”

“It’s mind-boggling. It’s either insensitivity or errant stupidity – and I’m not sure which is worse,” Rosensaft said. “That's how George Santos got himself elected. Nobody did oppo research.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials

Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC protests over death of Tyre Nichols continue

Protests took place in Manhattan on Saturday in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Demonstrations against police brutality and the death of Tyre Nichols continued throughout New York City on Saturday, with hundreds gathering near the arch at Washington Square Park. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Mandates ‘Racial Equity’ Training For City Employees

Alexa Schwerha on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has mandated that all city employees complete “racial equity” training before March 6. According to Fox News, which obtained a copy of the training, it emphasizes the importance of recognizing “racial equity” in the workplace and that race is a social construct. “Race has no genetic or scientific basis. It is a social construct created to classify people on the arbitrary basis of skin color and other physical features,” the training reportedly read. “Despite this, race has a very real impact on people’s The post New York City Mandates ‘Racial Equity’ Training For City Employees appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adrienne Adams ‘buying’ support to remain Council speaker

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has donated $1,000 each to 35 fellow Dems on the 51-member council — an unprecedented move as she solicits support to keep her leadership post. Adams’ campaign fund gave another $1,000 check to Manhattan Democratic Councilwoman Gale Brewer, which has yet to be cashed. Brooklyn Democratic Councilwoman Rita Joseph received only $250 from Adams, the speaker’s campaign confirmed. “She might be a shoo-in to remain speaker, but it sure looks like she’s willing to buy the race anyway — just to be safe,” said a top city Democratic operative. Most Democratic council members who didn’t receive money from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move

Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams. The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with... The post NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols

Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts

Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Mayor Adams 'outraged' by Tyre Nichols' beating death

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence and may be disturbing to viewers. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke out against the Memphis police officers who were charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Mayor Adams ‘outraged’ by Tyre Nichols’ beating death. WARNING:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent

Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser.  At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street.  In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy