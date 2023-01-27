Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Child
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo officially have a family of five. On Jan. 30, People confirmed the couple have welcomed their third child. Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment, and no other details have been released at the time. Prinsloo, 34, and Levine,...
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Are Expecting Their Second Child
Meghan Trainor is pregnant! A day after teasing a "secret" on TikTok, the pop star announced that she and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together due this summer. "I'm pregnant," she exclaimed in a "Today" show interview on Jan. 30. "It was the best surprise." The couple does know the sex of the baby, but Trainor said they are "saving it for TikTok." Reps for Trainer did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Abigail Breslin Marries Longtime Boyfriend and "Bestest Friend" Ira Kunyansky
Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin and businessman Ira Kunyansky. On Jan. 29, the 26-year-old "Little Miss Sunshine" actor broke the news on her Instagram. "ya girl got married y'all," she captioned a photo of her left hand, which featured a wedding band in addition to her engagement ring. Reps for Breslin declined to comment further on the announcement.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Marry in a Miami Ceremony Surrounded by Their Famous Friends
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially married. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony at Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida on Saturday, Jan. 28, per Hola!. (POPSUGAR reached out to Anthony's reps for comment on his wedding news, but did not receive an immediate response.) The...
Priyanka Chopra Brings Back the "Rachel" Haircut
Priyanka Chopra is taking us back to the '90s. On Jan. 24, the actor offered a glimpse from her Bulgari photo shoot, revealing a new face-framing hairstyle. Chopra, who previously sported a more blunt, shoulder-length cut, gave the "Rachel" a modern-day update with choppy layers curled into the C shape. "When the glam is so fun you gotta go out," she captioned photos of her nostalgic haircut.
Chris Hemsworth Stripped For His Latest Workout, and the Internet Can't Handle It
Of the 55 million people that follow Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, I'd guess nearly 99.99 percent of them do it because of his fitness content. Though it's unclear if this is because they want workout inspo, or because they enjoy glimpses of his abs (it's me, hi), the "Thor" actor certainly knows how to get after it in the gym.
Christina Ricci Blasts the Oscars For Reviewing Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Nomination
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it's conducting a "review of campaign procedures" after Andrea Riseborough's surprise best actress nomination for the indie film "To Leslie." Although the film isn't mentioned directly in the Academy's statement, the review is reportedly in response to the movie's Hollywood-backed grassroots Oscars campaign. In the wake of the news, actor Christina Ricci is calling out the Oscars for being "elitist" when it comes to its campaign procedures.
Blake Lively Gives a Sneak Peek of Her New Red Hair Color
Blake Lively appears to have a whole new look. On Jan. 26, the actor posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories with red hair. In the close-up shot, Lively's hair was styled into loose Old Hollywood waves reminiscent of the looks she frequently wore in 2015. Her signature blond color was replaced with a cinnamon shade, which is a slightly more subdued version of the bright reds and coppers that have been popular over the last few months.
Phoebe Dynevor Not Returning to "Bridgerton" Season 3: "If They Ask Me Back . . . Who Knows?"
"Bridgerton" season three will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), finally bringing their long-percolating romance to the front. But one key character won't be returning to watch it all happen: Phoebe Dynevor, who led season one as the family's eldest sister, Daphne Bridgerton. Dynevor confirmed...
David Harbour Haunts Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge in "We Have a Ghost" Trailer
Most haunted house-related horror movies follow a particular blueprint: a family moves in, they find out their house is haunted, and they are terrorized until they either move out or die. Not many movies see the haunted house's new inhabitants catching the ghost on camera, going viral, and then developing...
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Seemingly Confirm Romance With PDA at LAX
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini aren't hiding their love. The pair were spotted showing some PDA at LAX airport on Jan. 29, all but confirming their romance after several weeks of rumors. The "Outer Banks" star and the country musician first sparked speculation about a relationship when Stokes shared a...
Vick Hope Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Calvin Harris: "It Was . . . Perfect"
Rumors of TV and Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope being engaged to global DJ Calvin Harris have been circulating since last summer, and now Hope has seemingly confirmed the happy news. In a cover interview with The Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, the 33-year-old, who was wearing a large diamond ring, revealed that a "very precious thing has happened" and that "it was . . . perfect."
Karol G Just Revealed the Name of Her Upcoming Album
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Karol G revealed in an Instagram post the name of her upcoming album. "Finally, finally," she captioned a short clip in Spanish. "Today I announce a project that I've dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, 'Mañana Será Bonito' (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty)."
Shakira Seemingly Responds to Ex Gerard Piqué Going Instagram Official With His Girlfriend
Shakira isn't wasting any tears on her ex. On Friday, Jan. 27, Shakira shared a cryptic post on Instagram which appeared to be in response to her ex Gerard Piqué going Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, on Jan. 25. In her post, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared a video of herself dancing along to her and DJ Bizarrap's new single, "BZRP Music Session #53."
For Star Choreographer Parris Goebel, Hair Is Key to Her Routines
Parris Goebel has a new gig, again. The star choreographer has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Janet Jackson and, perhaps most frequently, Rihanna. She's choreographed every Savage X Fenty show, with the third installment earning her an Emmy in 2022. Goebel was also the mastermind behind Jennifer Lopez's viral Super Bowl halftime show moves. And despite currently working on Rihanna's halftime show, which is mere weeks away, Goebel has taken her talents underwater for Tresemmé.
"Gossip Girl" Ends at the Met Gala, and the Hair and Makeup Don't Disappoint
The season two finale of HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" arrived on Jan. 26, and it's quite the ending. News broke that the series won't be returning for a third season, but our main characters go out with a bang at none other than the Met Gala. As we all know,...
