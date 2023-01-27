Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Oklahoma hands Alabama biggest loss since 2016
Alabama has gotten used to being on the right side of blowouts this season on its way to the No. 2 ranking in all of men's college basketball. But Saturday's road trip during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was one for the Crimson Tide to forget as the program suffered its worse loss in nearly seven years.
Defense leads UAB to road victory against Rice
Despite being shorthanded, UAB men's basketball (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) dominated Rice (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) from start to finish in a 70-52 victory on the road. KJ Buffen and Ledarrius Brewer added 20 points apiece to pace the Blazers. UAB set the tone on the defensive end, preventing the Owls from...
Skeletal remains found in Birmingham ditch
Human remains were found in a ditch alongside 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the skeletonized remains were with a pile of household rubbish. The cause of death and positive identification are under investigation.
14-year-old injured in shooting in west Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West shortly before 6:00 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue...
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
One dead after suspect shoots into group of people in Collegeville
One person is dead after a shooting in the Collegeville community of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation. The victim has been identified as Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Fairfield. Police said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on report of...
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Hale County
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced it is opening a new disaster recovery center in Akron to help people in Hale County apply for federal assistance. FEMA also announced two new locations in Dallas County. The Hale County recovery center will be located at the Akron Volunteer Fire Station...
Suspect taken into custody after stove falls out of car during police chase
One person was taken into custody Sunday morning after a car chase involving the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the chase began after a deputy spotted a car leaving a neighborhood with a stove inside the trunk. During the chase, the suspect lost the stove and...
