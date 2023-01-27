Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Stop by Three Rivers Distilling Company
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits Three Rivers Distilling Company and speaks with their president, Greg Bercaw, to learn about what they have to offer in terms of spirits and spaces for entertainment. Learn more here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Full Episode: Jan 30, 2023
On today’s show, we visit Three Rivers Distilling Company and learn about their distilling operation and what spaces they have to offer for events. Then, Elite Medical Staffing joins us in studio to discuss how they place exceptional employees in long-term and assisted living facilities. Plus, Power Swabs has tips for a whiter smile.
WANE-TV
Mizpah Shrine Circus entertains all ages
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a fun indoor activity on this cold winter weekend, the Mizpah Shrine Circus has family fun for all ages. The circus is back at the Memorial Coliseum with high-wire acts, jugglers and a human cannonball among the entertainers. You might also find singing pigs, and clowns making balloon animals.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne fire sends two to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire near downtown Fort Wayne that sent two people to the hospital. Crews responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street just after midnight. When they arrived firefighters found heavy fire throughout the first floor of a home, according to FWFD.
WANE-TV
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire Monday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 8:46 p.m. at 1637 Tamera Garden Ave. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tillman Road. When firefighters arrived,...
WANE-TV
Final days to Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
WANE-TV
Electric Works Do it Best sign lights up Fort Wayne sky
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community took part in history Monday evening with the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting took place Monday, Jan. 30 just after 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana community has supported the redevelopment of the Electric Works.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
WANE-TV
Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The ACCO determined the cause of death to be smoke...
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
casscountyonline.com
Industry and manufacturing in Cass County, Indiana
We compiled the following list of industry and manufacturing facilities in Cass County, Indiana and we always have room to add more! If something is missing or needs updated, you can email us at contact@cassnetwork.com to let us know. If the name is in underlined, you can click it to...
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry says he’s filed to run for 5th term
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry doesn’t want to give up running Indiana’s second largest city. On Monday, the four-term mayor announced he has filed paperwork to run for an unprecedented fifth term. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to showcase Fort Wayne as...
WANE-TV
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
