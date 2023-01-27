ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2023: Avonworth girls win battle for 1st place

Becca Goetz scored 24 points to lead Avonworth to a 50-39 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Greta O’Brien had 15 and Mia Velisaris added 10 for the Antelopes (12-5, 6-1). Kara Bridge and Kyleigh Nagy scored eight points apiece for the Chargers (12-6, 5-2).
PITTSBURGH, PA
After closed-door meeting, Latrobe hockey joins hunt with Class 2A contenders

It’s been a far-from-perfect scenario since the Latrobe hockey team held a closed-door meeting in early November following a pair of uninspired losses that produced just two goals and dropped the Wildcats’ record to .500 after just four games. Despite his team having outscored its first two opponents by a combined 13-3, coach Josh Werner had seen enough. So had his staff, his captains and presumably everybody else.
LATROBE, PA
Pine-Richland makes statement at Allegheny County wrestling tournament

Pine-Richland wrestling left the Allegheny County wrestling championships with some gold, silver and more proof of a program on the rise. The Rams had three county champions, a pair of runners-up and placed second overall in the team standings at the annual tournament at Fox Chapel. Anthony Ferraro (133) and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Penn-Trafford junior from wrestling family carving his own niche

Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy comes from a successful wrestling family. And being the younger brother of three-time PIAA Class 3A champion Cam and two-time PIAA placewinner Nick has its advantages. He can learn from the best. Hayden Coy (73-27, 28-5) does not yet have the resume of his older siblings,...
TRAFFORD, PA
Athletes set 7 records at WCCA swimming championships

It was another record day for swimmers at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association swimming and diving championships Saturday at Derry Area High School. Six individual records were set, and one relay team set a new mark. Leading the way was Mt. Pleasant sophomore Lily King, who shattered records...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs

North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21. Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Norwin boys use barrage of 3s to rout Latrobe

All Norwin needed to see was the first one go in. From there, it was nothing but net and nothing but Knights. Norwin connected on a season-high 13 of 19 3-pointers and had four players score in double figures as it throttled Latrobe, 69-41, on Sunday night in the Shootout at Seton Hill.
LATROBE, PA
Yough girls impress with rout of Charleroi

Yough is chasing its first WPIAL playoff berth in more than a decade. The way the Cougars played Monday night, they might get more. “We want the section title,” junior forward Autumn Matthews said. “This is the best we have played all year. Hopefully it helps us get into the playoffs and get a good seed.”
HERMINIE, PA
Franklin Regional girls run away with win vs. Greensburg Salem

Close losses have plagued Franklin Regional all season long. The trend was getting tired. The Panthers lost to Mars by three points, Plum by two and then three, Seton LaSalle by one and Penn Hills by two. Five defeats by a combined 11 points. Eager to reverse course, the Panthers...
GREENSBURG, PA
Highlands girls pull away from Freeport, clinch spot in playoffs

The Highlands girls basketball team knew a victory over rival Freeport in Monday’s Section 1-4A matchup would give it an official berth to the WPIAL playoffs. After a close first quarter, the Golden Rams started to take control in the second. Highlands led by 17 at halftime, didn’t let up in the third and finished off a 65-35 victory.
FREEPORT, PA
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
LATROBE, PA
Belle Vernon boys respond with victory over Franklin Regional

Joe Salvino sent his team an impassioned message after Friday’s win over. The Belle Vernon boys basketball coach didn’t hold back. Red-faced and vehement, and with that familiar shrill, he questioned his team’s accountability, its defensive energy and its eagerness to play as a team after the Leopards were nearly outplayed at home.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Candid Close-up Q&A with WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Pipkins

Tom Pipkins was a fearless performer when he hit the basketball court during his heyday at Valley, and later Duquesne University. Utilizing his impressive athleticism and an adept shooting touch, Pipkins racked up a WPIAL record 2,838 points from 1989-93 during a highly successful basketball career at Valley. The previous mark was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kent State is right fit for Franklin Regional lineman Andrew Nesler

Andrew Nesler, a football lineman who circled back to Franklin Regional after a short spell at a prep school, has mapped out a future at the NCAA Division I level. Nesler, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman, has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Kent State. A “significant” part of his financial...
MURRYSVILLE, PA

