Seattle, WA

Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.

Public Health says the illness is associated with vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramps, fevers, and chills.

Environmental health investigators inspected the restaurant Wednesday, Jan. 18, and observed risk factors including bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

When investigators visited the restaurant Tuesday, they saw improper food handling techniques that included blocked access to handwashing stations, improper storage of wiping cloths, and lack of sanitizing of food equipment. Investigators closed the restaurant that day for completion of thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Restaurant employees were also given education about preventing the spread of gastrointestinal illness.

Comments / 8

Carl
3d ago

If you have gastrointestinal problems, visit your doctor if you can.but if not or also ate a clove of garlic raw with a glass of fresh water with an empty stomach, daily till get better.

Yahoo Yaboo
3d ago

I thought gastrointestinal distress was pretty much a given when eating at a restaurant such as this.

