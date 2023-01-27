Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
tourcounsel.com
Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Brandon | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for different stores in Tampa, you can visit one of the oldest malls in the town. Westfield Brandon, gives you a warm environment where you can go shopping. In addition, its commercial and gastronomic offer leaves nothing to be desired, which is why variety is undoubtedly its greatest strength.
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
tourcounsel.com
Altamonte Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.
The Pickleball Revolution, Issue 84 on Stands Now
We need to be upfront and apologize to local pickleball players. Our photographers did such an incredible job of capturing the sport in motion that we assume there will be yet another surge of Lakelanders ready to try the sport out. The stories of pickleball fanatics are genuinely fascinating, the camaraderie of the pickleball community is inspiring and since it’s a sport for everybody, everybody just might show up at a nearby court!
10NEWS
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
fox13news.com
Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season
DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses, including "Markets in the Mall," which bring 60 vendors and 5,000 people.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
William Dean Chocolates: Local Chocolatier Ranked Top 11 in the World
Named Top 10 in North America and rated Top 11 in the World by the most comprehensive book on artisan chocolates, Chocolate – The Reference Standard, William Dean Chocolates consistently gets high marks and awards for its sweet creations in both aesthetics and taste. William Dean Brown, Jr., gave...
Longboat Observer
Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse
A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
995qyk.com
Is Your Favorite On My Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Tampa Bay
Is your favorite on My Top 10 Mexican restaurants in Tampa Bay. Some of our favorite dishes at Mexican restaurants include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Extra hot sauce and jalapenos, please? These dishes are often favorites because they are flavorful, versatile, and can be made with a variety of ingredients such as meats, beans, and vegetables. Have it your way, right? Additionally, they are often served with traditional Mexican sauces and toppings such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream, which add a unique and delicious flavor.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Wesley Chapel Postal CPU Closes, But Is It Gone For Good?
Considering that New Tampa has had its own full-service U.S. Post Office for more than 20 years, it was hard for me to understand why Wesley Chapel has only had a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). In fact, it wasn’t until after I moved out of the community around Saddlebrook Resort in 1995, that Kelly Rossi, who has had the contract to run the CPU in Wesley Chapel for 26 years, took over the operation of the local CPU.
The Lakelander Magazine
Lakeland, FL
992
Followers
564
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.http://thelakelander.com
Comments / 0