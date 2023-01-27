ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Richmond County Daily Journal

Woman arrested following attempt to smuggle drugs

HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wilson woman following her attempt to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to assist Richmond Correctional Officers in Hoffman in reference to a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the prison.
HOFFMAN, NC
WBTV

Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Identify Man Found Dead In Southwest Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have named 29-year-old Osvin Adonay Alevar Solis as the man who was found dead near Choyce Avenue on Sunday. Police have yet to say if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Previously (1/29/2023):. CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a homicide after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed after being hit by tow truck in Mallard Creek area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tow truck and pedestrian early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers were called to the 2400 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police got on scene,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD: Suspects in attempted armed robbery apprehended after multi-agency investigation

Two suspects in an early Tuesday morning attempted robbery in Mooresville are in custody following a multi-agency investigation. The Mooresville Police Department announced the arrest Zion Michael Roberts, 20, of Charlotte in connection with the attempted armed robbery at 119 Super Sport Drive. A 17-year-old accomplice, whose name was withheld, was also apprehended.
MOORESVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC

