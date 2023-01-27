Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
Neighbors concerned about well water quality after hog farm releases animal waste into nearby creek
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in the Ammon area are concerned about their drinking water after thousands of gallons of animal waste were released into a nearby creek. “It was a really unpleasant smell of, like, fecal matter,” said Anthony Jimenez, who lives just half a mile from the release.
Lane reopen along U.S. 17 near N.C. 133
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near N.C. 133. Previously, a traffic incident had caused one lane to close near Leland. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Barenaked Ladies to play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Barenaked Ladies is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of their Last Summer on Earth Tour with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri on Friday, July 14. According to Live Oak Bank Pavilion, the concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert...
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
Good Samaritan, first responders help save injured owl in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An injured owl in North Myrtle Beach got a little bit of help from Good Samaritan in the area. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the bird was brought in Saturday to its Barefoot Resort firehouse in need of care. Crews said the Good Samaritan found the Great Horned Owl on the road.
Nearly 10 years later, Wilmington bond projects are still underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been almost ten years since the city of Wilmington voters approved a $44 million transportation bond, and about seven since they approved a $36 million parks bond. But progress is slow, and costs are starting to add up. City Councilman Luke Waddell says inflation,...
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department units are currently on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s store location on S 17th St. No arrests have been confirmed at this time. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. This is...
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old London up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
First Alert Forecast: rainy spells
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Widespread rain and patchy fog may have slowed you down Sunday night and Monday morning. Wilmington recorded just under a quarter of an inch of rain - one of the lighter tallies in the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast reflects an active storm track that will deliver additional rain chances to end January and begin February. These include 20% for Monday night, 40% for Tuesday into Wednesday, and 60% from Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
Sunset Beach PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Izacc Seward. According to authorities, 14-year-old Seward was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Wyndfall Drive in Sunset Beach. At that time, he was headed towards Seaside Road. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a burgundy South Carolina Gamecocks hoodie.
First Alert Forecast: Seattle style weather
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sluggish front will focus clouds and occasional fog and rain on the Cape Fear Region for much of the rest of the week. Shower chances include 20% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, 80% Thursday night, and 40% Friday - especially early Friday. Rain will be beneficial but not likely heavy enough to trip flooding.
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
