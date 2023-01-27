Tired of busy streets all around you or neighbors looking in your windows? Need to get away and find your place of zen? This might be just the place for you!. This Kennewick property comes with 22.46 acres, a horse barn, a huge beautiful backyard with a koi pond, and lots of space to breathe. The home comes with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office, and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom has an 8-person hot tub just outside on the patio with wrap-around fencing for lots of privacy. Speaking of privacy, you are way out from anyone else, with plenty of room!

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO