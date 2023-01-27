Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
