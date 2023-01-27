Now that the All-Star starters have been revealed, only seven reserve spots are available in each conference. That means teams with multiple All-Star candidates may have trouble putting more than one player on a roster. The Knicks fall into that category, as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have both played at a high level for a team hoping to secure a postseason berth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO