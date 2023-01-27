CPS warned Lightfoot aide over emails seeking student volunteers before campaign defended recruitment effort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
Lightfoot criticized as striking franchise deal with ComEd
Just 29 days before an election that could make her a lame duck, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday asked Chicago City Council members to quickly approve a new, 15-year franchise agreement with ComEd.
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
Lori Lightfoot Sparks Backlash Over Dancing Video Amid Chicago Crime Wave
The video of Lightfoot dancing in the street has begun to circulate online and has so far been viewed more than 50,000 times.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
CHICAGO - In the latest turnover in the leadership of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Dorothy Abreu, the banker Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed as chairwoman of the agency’s board of directors less than a year ago, is stepping down. Abreu, a senior vice president for PNC, said the...
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: How much could race impact candidates' chances?
Data from the census done every 10 years shows how Chicago's population has shifted.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago City Council committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics 'taking a beating' from patients
CHICAGO - Amid warnings that Chicago Fire Department paramedics are "taking a literal beating at the hands of their patients," a City Council committee on Monday answered the alarm. The Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved an ordinance championed by Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) at the behest of the Chicago...
columbiachronicle.com
Five candidates for Chicago mayor make their case for city’s top office at progressive forum
Five candidates for Chicago mayor sought to offer their vision for the city at a progressive voter forum on Jan. 26, covering a range of issues around violence prevention, housing, workers’ rights and education. Ja’Mal Green, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, Paul Vallas, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and...
fox32chicago.com
More mental health crisis teams to respond to 911 calls on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago has announced the expansion of its alternative 9-1-1 response program on the West Side. Starting this spring and summer, more mental health crisis teams will be deployed to respond to 9-1-1 calls that have a mental health or substance abuse component. Those teams will initially focus on...
fox32chicago.com
$99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
CHICAGO - A federal jury has ordered the CTA to pay $99,000 to a Black electrician who claimed he faced retaliation at work — including a noose hung at a rail garage — after he complained of racial discrimination. Lasona McKinney filed his complaint in October of 2018,...
Pritzker won't endorse in Chicago mayor's race
Gov. JB Pritzker has endorsed more than 20 candidates in Chicago’s aldermanic elections, but he did not endorse Mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-election or anyone else running for her job.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
Austin Weekly News
Election objections clear the field for Ald. Jason Ervin, all 11th police district candidates
Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), the current chair of the Chicago city council’s Black Caucus, won’t face any challengers in the Feb. 28 municipal election, while Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) will face two opponents rather than three. On Jan. 20, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners completed its hearings...
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle Statement on Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols should still be with us. Instead, he fell victim to yet another instance of horrific violence perpetrated by those sworn to serve and protect. I am devastated – every single time. And can we finally all agree that there have been far too many times?. I grieve...
Hundreds of high schoolers get hands-on construction experience at Obama Presidential Center site
It's a project that aims to include people in the community, and one that many are proud to see in their hometown.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Teen shot after 'verbal altercation' in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 7900 block of S. Ashland Avenue when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation. The offender then shot the teen in the left...
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
