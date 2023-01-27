ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Benzinga

Peloton To See Subdued Demand In Q2, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $9.00. The analyst expects 2QF23 to show a small gain in connected fitness subscribers to 3 million versus the September quarter of 2.97 million. The analyst...
Benzinga

Bitcoin's On-Chain NFTs Spark Controversy, Censorship Calls Among Developers

Bitcoin BTC/USD introduced NFTs that are stored entirely on its blockchain. These NFTs can hold up to 4MB of data, enabling the storage of short videos and even the Satoshi whitepaper on the blockchain. This has the potential to make Bitcoin a competitor to Ethereum ETH/USD, which currently dominates the...
Benzinga

Why Whirlpool Stock Is Riding A Wave Higher After Hours

Whirlpool Corp WHR shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings results and said it's well positioned for 2023. What Happened: Whirlpool reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.06 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $5.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Benzinga

5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed mostly higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Adamas One And 1 Other Penny Stock

The Nasdaq recorded gains for the fourth week in a row. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look...
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks settled lower on Monday, as investors awaited big corporate earnings results and interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve this week. Ford Motor Co F shares dropped 2.9% on Monday after the automaker...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy