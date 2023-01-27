Read full article on original website
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case
(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
Bold Kennewick Walmart Thief Swipes Distracted Victim’s Backpack
Kennewick Police are looking to ID this man, they say he stole a victim's backpack. Thursday evening, around 5:30 PM, Police a customer carrying a backpack became distracted, and this guy allegedly took the bag and its contents. It's serious enough to steal, but taking advantage of a distracted customer...
Richland Triple Shooting Kills One, Injures Two. Suspect at Large
(Richland, WA) -- A suspect is apparently on the run after one victim was found dead and two others were discovered injured in what's shaping up to be a triple shooting in Richland. Police there were called to a home off McMurray and Marshall around 10:15am Thursday, after neighbors say two victims staggered out of the home and asked for help. Officers arrived and found the dead victim inside the house. The two victims injured were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.
FREE Vacine Clinic Offered for Kids Behind in Tri-Cities
If your child is in need of vaccination, this is for you. Hundreds of kids throughout the Tri-Cities are in need of vaccination. If your child is one of them, you may need to see this. Your child may be at risk of not being able to attend school. Due...
Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident
Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
Semis Crash Sending Apples Everywhere & Closing I-82 Near Zillah
It was a mess all over I-82 after two semis collided sending a truckload of apples all over the highway. The Washington State Patrol is reporting that two semis were in an accident on I-82 near Zillah Washington on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Washington State Patrol says that a Keywest semi lost control, rolled, and collided with another semi hauling apples. At the scene, the engine of the Keywest semi-truck reportedly caught on fire according to Big Country news Connection, and had to be put out by fire crews.
Colorful Painted Ponies on the Prowl in Prosser
They caught my eye immediately. I was just driving into the downtown business district and there was one. A little farther down, another. Painted Ponies were everywhere. The investigation was now underway. Why are there so many painted ponies in Prosser?. Prosser planned the ponies. The goal was for 8...
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?
My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
Is Beloved Tri-Cities Fabric Store Closing or Moving?
A car has been spotted driving around the Tri-Cities area with a sign on top that says Closing Sale and mentions large percentage discounts for a beloved Kennewick Fabric Store. Is this really true?. Car Advertising Kennewick Fabric Store Closing Sale Spotted. There is a car driving around the Tri-Cities...
Prosser’s Kellen Moore Now a Free Agent
Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.
