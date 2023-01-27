Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Denny's Sign Falls on Car in a Parking Lot: 'Wind Was a Factor,' Police Say
A 72-year-old woman who died was in the back seat when the sign fell, according to authorities. All three people in the vehicle had to be "extracted," police say A 72-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a Denny's sign fell and crushed their car in a parking lot in Elizabethtown, Ky., police told PEOPLE in a statement. All three victims were in the car when the large sign fell Thursday afternoon and all three had to be "extracted" from the vehicle by the local fire department, according to...
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
